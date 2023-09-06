Howard Stern's Wife 'Yelled' at Him Over His Paranoia Around COVID: 'I'm Neurotic'

“I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight. You know how paranoid I am about getting COVID. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it,” Stern said.

“Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart. My wife’s considerably younger than me, as you might have heard. She’s not as concerned about getting COVID as I am, because, you know, I’m an older dude,” the TV personality explained of why he's so fearful.