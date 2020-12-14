The self-described “King of All Media,” Howard Stern, has been on the radio for more than four decades entertaining millions with his wit and crude humor.

Stern recently made headlines when a former staffer claimed the multi-millionaire was “cheap” and was worse to work for than daytime diva Ellen DeGeneres.

Ex-employees accused the legendary radio personality of being a “scrooge,” who did very little in helping his former engineer, Scott Salem, raise money to save the life of his late wife, Robin.

Stern began his career in radio in 1976. The Howard Stern Show gained popularity when it was nationally syndicated from 1986-2005, before the radio star jumped over to SiriusXM Satellite Radio, where he just signed a five-year extension with the company.

The 66-year-old personality has had success in radio, TV, and in film. His 1997 movie, Private Parts — which was based on himself and his radio staffers — was a box-office success, grossing over $41 million.

The former America’s Got Talent judge has been married to model and television host Beth Ostrosky since 2008. Fans of his radio show will hear how his wife is the only one that keeps him sane and is able to bring the notoriously shy star out of his shell.

Howard has become the most infamous and highest-paid radio host of all time by flooding the airwaves with hilarious, raunchy and sometimes offensive antics.

