Howie Mandel Claims He 'Lost a Fortune' After 'Happy Ending' Jokes Were 'Clipped' by Adult Star's Team

Howie Mandel revealed the financial fallout from his controversial 'happy ending' jokes.

Mandel, 70, opened up about the fallout during an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.

"I lost a fortune in a campaign. I'm not going to mention the company or anything. They walked away from me," Mandel said.

The America's Got Talent judge explained that the controversy stemmed from the conversation he had with Araujo on his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast alongside his daughter, Jackelyn Shultz.

According to Mandel, portions of the conversation were "clipped" by Araujo’s team in a way that made it appear as though he was genuinely discussing paying for sexual services.

He also emphasized that the material was "straight out" of his act.