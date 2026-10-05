Howie Mandel Claims He 'Lost a Fortune' After 'Happy Ending' Jokes Were 'Clipped' by Adult Star's Team
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 4:50 p.m. ET
Howie Mandel claimed a joke about "happy endings" ended up costing him big.
The comedian revealed he "lost a fortune" after clips from his conversation with former adult entertainer Camilla Araujo sparked a national meltdown.
Howie Mandel Says He Lost a Major Campaign
Mandel, 70, opened up about the fallout during an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.
"I lost a fortune in a campaign. I'm not going to mention the company or anything. They walked away from me," Mandel said.
The America's Got Talent judge explained that the controversy stemmed from the conversation he had with Araujo on his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast alongside his daughter, Jackelyn Shultz.
According to Mandel, portions of the conversation were "clipped" by Araujo’s team in a way that made it appear as though he was genuinely discussing paying for sexual services.
He also emphasized that the material was "straight out" of his act.
The Joke That Started It All
During the original conversation, Mandel made a series of raunchy jokes.
The comedian claimed, "I have this lady that gives me t------ that I pay; it's like 25 bucks, and I get h--- ----, right?"
"I asked her for a massage after she finished, and she looked at me like, 'Get the f--- out of here,'" he added.
"The girl I go to for hand jobs, but then I want, like, a happy ending. Give me a massage. Give me something," Mandel continued.
Araujo pointed out, "Wait, it usually starts with the massage, and that's why it's called a happy ending. Not a happy beginning."
He then joked, saying, "Don't you think it would be happy if she just loosened my shoulders or gave me, like, a little?"
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Howie Mandel's Daughter Was Mortified
The exchange left Shultz visibly uncomfortable.
"I don't have any thoughts on this. I'm always so uncomfortable when you make these jokes. This is not like a father-daughter conversation usually," Shultz told her father.
Howie Mandel Has Been Married for 48 Years
Mandel has been married to his wife, Terri, for 48 years, adding another layer to the conversation when Araujo questioned whether such behavior would constitute cheating.
"Like, would mom be upset?" Shultz asked.
The former online content creator was shocked that Mandel was 'actively married' after hearing his story.
Araujo also joked about her own relationship, telling longtime boyfriend Owen Lynch, "If you're seeing this, I'll f------ kill you."