ENTERTAINMENT Taylor Frankie Paul Abruptly Cut Off While Addressing Domestic Violence Allegations During Odd Glitch in 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Interview Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Taylor Frankie Paul appeared on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' while facing domestic violence allegations. Rebecca Friedman March 18 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'I've Had Better Days'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Live' interview experienced a technical glitch during the episode's original broadcast.

When Paul sat down for the chat, Ripa asked, "How are you doing? There's a lot going on with you." But the reality star's response was cut short, as audio and video of the interview briefly paused after Paul said, "I've had better days, I will say..." The broadcast didn't properly resume until Ripa was asking Paul about the 2026 Oscars.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @livewithkellyandmark/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul joined the Wednesday, March 18, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark'

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Taylor Frankie Paul Admits 2026 Oscars Appearance Was 'So Heavy'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Taylor Frankie Paul admitted she's had 'better days' amid abuse accusations.

"It took everything that day to get out of bed and make it there, too, but that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I was told I was one of the first from reality TV to be invited, so I was like 'I gotta go,'" the MomTok leader recalled. Calling the 98th annual Academy Awards "so heavy," Paul admitted, "I showed up and it was a dream, but at the same time I feel like there's a lot going on. So it's been just hard." While some on social media speculated about why the broadcast suddenly cut mid-interview, wondering whether ABC was censoring something Paul said, sources at the network told a news outlet it was nothing more than a technical problem.

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'Live' Addresses Technical Glitch

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Taylor Frankie Paul called her 2026 Oscars appearance 'heavy.'

Reps for Live With Kelly and Mark explained to TMZ that the glitch was a "technical transmission error" and would be fixed by the time the episode aired on the West Coast. The full clip was eventually uploaded to social media, as someone noted via X: "Kelly and Mark posted the interview on their Instagram and this doesn’t happen on there. #SLOMW #KellyAndMark." In the glitch-free video, Paul simply said, "I've had better days, I will say, but I'm excited to be here today with you guys, so thank you for having me."

'Live' Slammed for Taylor Frankie Paul Interview Amid Abuse Allegations

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Taylor Frankie Paul's domestic violence scandal has caused calls for her 'Bachelorette' season to be pulled.