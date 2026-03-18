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Taylor Frankie Paul Abruptly Cut Off While Addressing Domestic Violence Allegations During Odd Glitch in 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Interview

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Taylor Frankie Paul appeared on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' while facing domestic violence allegations.

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March 18 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

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Taylor Frankie Paul was abruptly cut off just as she began to address domestic violence allegations against her during a guest appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

While it may have been a coincidence, an odd glitch occurred during the Wednesday, March 18, episode of the ABC talk show, which Paul joined to promote her Bachelorette season ahead of its March 22 premiere.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star's interview with co-hosts co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had only just begun before the technical mishap took place.

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'I've Had Better Days'

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Image of Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Live' interview experienced a technical glitch during the episode's original broadcast.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Live' interview experienced a technical glitch during the episode's original broadcast.

When Paul sat down for the chat, Ripa asked, "How are you doing? There's a lot going on with you."

But the reality star's response was cut short, as audio and video of the interview briefly paused after Paul said, "I've had better days, I will say..."

The broadcast didn't properly resume until Ripa was asking Paul about the 2026 Oscars.

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Source: @livewithkellyandmark/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul joined the Wednesday, March 18, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark'

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Taylor Frankie Paul Admits 2026 Oscars Appearance Was 'So Heavy'

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul admitted she's had 'better days' amid abuse accusations.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Taylor Frankie Paul admitted she's had 'better days' amid abuse accusations.

"It took everything that day to get out of bed and make it there, too, but that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I was told I was one of the first from reality TV to be invited, so I was like 'I gotta go,'" the MomTok leader recalled.

Calling the 98th annual Academy Awards "so heavy," Paul admitted, "I showed up and it was a dream, but at the same time I feel like there's a lot going on. So it's been just hard."

While some on social media speculated about why the broadcast suddenly cut mid-interview, wondering whether ABC was censoring something Paul said, sources at the network told a news outlet it was nothing more than a technical problem.

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'Live' Addresses Technical Glitch

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul called her 2026 Oscars appearance 'heavy.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Taylor Frankie Paul called her 2026 Oscars appearance 'heavy.'

Reps for Live With Kelly and Mark explained to TMZ that the glitch was a "technical transmission error" and would be fixed by the time the episode aired on the West Coast.

The full clip was eventually uploaded to social media, as someone noted via X: "Kelly and Mark posted the interview on their Instagram and this doesn’t happen on there. #SLOMW #KellyAndMark."

In the glitch-free video, Paul simply said, "I've had better days, I will say, but I'm excited to be here today with you guys, so thank you for having me."

'Live' Slammed for Taylor Frankie Paul Interview Amid Abuse Allegations

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul's domestic violence scandal has caused calls for her 'Bachelorette' season to be pulled.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Taylor Frankie Paul's domestic violence scandal has caused calls for her 'Bachelorette' season to be pulled.

Glitch or not, a few Live fans slammed Ripa and Consuelos for allowing Paul to come on their show amid swirling abuse allegations from her baby daddy Dakota Mortensen.

"Why air this or promote this with all her alleged DV with her and her baby daddy Dakota? Her emotional outbursts and even her dad questioned her decisions on an episode of SLOMW. Unbelievable rewarding unstable people," one person ridiculed.

Another said Ripa and Consuelos "should be ashamed that they had her on" the talk show.

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