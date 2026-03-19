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Taylor Frankie Paul Throws Multiple Chairs at Ex Dakota Mortensen in Front of Her Daughter in Horrifying Leaked Footage

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul threw multiple chairs at ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in front of her daughter in horrifying leaked footage.

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March 19 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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The domestic violence allegations against Taylor Frankie Paul have taken a shocking turn.

A resurfaced video posted by TMZ on Thursday, March 19, shows the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star hurling several chairs at her ex Dakota Mortensen.

In the resurfaced clip from 2023, Mortensen narrated: "This is called physical abuse." Paul's daughter Indy, 8, could be seen in the room and was crying as the TV stars continued to bicker.

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Image of Taylor Frankie Paul was seen throwing chairs at Dakota Mortensen.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul was seen throwing chairs at Dakota Mortensen.

"See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me," he said. "You think this is okay? It's not okay."

Paul said she doesn't "give a f---" before kicking and hitting her former boyfriend.

"Let me go! Stop! Dude, leave me alone..." Mortensen urged her as she threw chairs at him. "Your daughter is right here."

Paul could be heard screaming undisclosed dialogue as her ex continued to plead for her to "stop."

"You're done. That's it. No more...." he declared. "I'm done taking the blame for you."

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Image of Taylor Frankie Paul kicked and hit Dakota Mortensen with her daughter present.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul kicked and hit Dakota Mortensen with her daughter present.

The 8-year-old child shrieked, "Mommy," while Paul shouted at Mortensen to "get the f--- out."

"Your daughter just got hit in the head with a metal chair...go and help your daughter now," he asserted, while Paul yelled at him to "get away" from her kid. "Think of your kids...I love your kids. I freaking love them to death."

Mortensen pointed out that the upcoming Bachelorette was "drunk" and "not okay."

The exes share son Ever, 2, while Paul welcomed Indy and Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Was Charged With Aggravated Assault

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2023.

The influencer pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2023 and was placed on a three-year probation that concludes in August. Initial charges of child abuse and domestic violence in the presence of a child were dismissed.

A rep for Taylor shared with TMZ about the recent footage, "It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior."

Taylor Frankie Paul Addresses Domestic Violence Headlines

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul was placed on a three-year probation.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul was placed on a three-year probation.

The reality star spoke out about the domestic violence investigation during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

"Honestly, it’s been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released, and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time," she expressed. "I’m a person who will always speak my truth, and that’s what I’m known for. And, so, when the time is right, I will be. But right now, just trying to be in the present moment and focus on this."

Her season of The Bachelorette is supposed to air on Sunday, March 22, although there are rumors that ABC may pull the episodes.

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