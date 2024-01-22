Hugh Hefner's Widow Reveals It Was 'Her Job' to Find 'at Least 5 Girls at a Time' to Be Intimate With the Late Media Mogul
Crystal Hefner revealed even more intimate details about her love life with late husband Hugh Hefner in her new memoir, Only Say Good Things.
Aside from admitting that she was "never in love" with the media mogul and alleging he'd been addicted to Viagra and painkillers, Crystal also detailed taking on the task of finding women for Hugh to sleep with at upscale events.
"I became my job to help find girls to come up to the bedroom at parties at the mansion, or on an increasingly rare night out," she explained. "It was a big part of the reason we still went out at all: for Hef to find fresh girls."
"Sometimes Hef would point someone out. Other times, I picked," she added. "He liked to have at least five girls, and I knew what he liked."
The 37-year-old model admitted it was "actually a relief" to have other women in bed with them so she didn't "have to be sexual" with Hef alone.
"If these other girls were doing it, then I didn't have to," she continued. "And there were always so many girls eager for a turn in Hugh Hefner's bed, sidling up to me at every party, desperate to be picked."
Crystal wrote that she felt "torn" in these moments, because she felt obligated to turn the women down "for their own good." But she also knew women were going to come to bed with them regardless, "so it might as well be someone who really wanted to go."
- Paulina Porizkova Confesses Late Husband Ric Ocasek 'Stopped Wanting To Touch' Her Before Their 2018 Separation
- 'Why I Left Steve Martin For Ellen, My Fantasy Fulfilled & The BEST SEX EVER': Anne Heche Told All Before She Died, Exposing Her Wild Hollywood Life
- Goldie Hawn Tells All Before She Dies, Actress Planning to Reveal Intimate Details About Kurt Russell, Exes and More in New Memoir
Crystal penned that despite being in the Playboy Mansion surrounded by "beautiful naked women," there was nothing attractive about those moments.
"This wasn't about making love. It was about power and control and leverage," she noted. "It was a performance. I was auditioning for a part. I thought it was about my power."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Describing one particular encounter, she recalled herself and another Playmate putting on a show for the magazine publisher — and not particularly enjoying it.
"Our job tonight was to make Hugh Hefner feel like he was the man," she said. "This was his fantasy, and our only job was to reassure him that this was everything we ever wanted or needed, that this was our fantasy, too, that this scene was every woman's fantasy."
"After a while he was just done, no climax, just done. Suddenly he waved us off of him, almost pushing us to the side."
As OK! previously reported, Hugh died in 2017 at the age of 91 after nearly five years of marriage to Crystal. His cause of death was ruled to be heart failure and septicemia.
He was estimated to be worth roughly $50 million at the time of his passing.
Daily Mail reported the excerpts of Crystal's memoir.