Hugh Hefner's Widow Reveals It Was 'Her Job' to Find 'at Least 5 Girls at a Time' to Be Intimate With the Late Media Mogul

The 37-year-old model admitted it was "actually a relief" to have other women in bed with them so she didn't "have to be sexual" with Hef alone.

"If these other girls were doing it, then I didn't have to," she continued. "And there were always so many girls eager for a turn in Hugh Hefner's bed, sidling up to me at every party, desperate to be picked."

Crystal wrote that she felt "torn" in these moments, because she felt obligated to turn the women down "for their own good." But she also knew women were going to come to bed with them regardless, "so it might as well be someone who really wanted to go."