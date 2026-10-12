Hugh Hefner's Ex-Wife Insists the World Was a 'Better Place' With Him as Crystal Harris Urges Jessica Biel to 'Reconsider' Movie: 'A True Gentleman'

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Hugh Hefner's ex-wife called him a "true gentleman." Kimberly Hefner spoke out in defense of her ex after his widow, Crystal Harris, claimed she endured sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse while they were married. Crystal's allegations came as it was announced that Jessica Biel would be playing the P------ Magazine founder's wife in the upcoming biopic, Playmates.

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'A Lifetime of Beautiful Memories'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Hefner referred to Hugh Hefner as a 'gentleman.'

While Crystal begged Jessica to "reconsider" the role, Kimberly came to her ex-husband's defense, noting that the world was a "better place" because of Hugh. "I was married to Hef for over 21 years," she said on social media. "We shared a lifetime of beautiful memories, raised two wonderful sons together, and had a deeply loving bond that remained strong until his passing on September 27th, 2017 and continues with me to this day." Kimberly, 64, married Hugh in 1989 after meeting him as a model for P------'s Playmate of the Month centerfold. She was with him until 2010, two years before he tied the knot with Crystal.

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'Forever Grateful'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Hefner believed the world was a better place with Hugh Hefner in it.

"I often told him if you look up the word gentleman in the dictionary, you would find his name and photograph," Kimberly added. "Hef was in every sense of the word, a true gentleman, kind, loving, generous, philanthropic, and a man of extraordinary character." Hugh passed away in 2017 after suffering cardiac arrest and respiratory failure when he was 91 years old. "Losing Hef was devastating, and his absence is still deeply felt," Kimberly continued. "I had the privilege of knowing and loving the man behind the public image, and I will always treasure the life and memories we shared." "I will always believe the world was a better place because he was in it. I am forever grateful and blessed," she gushed.

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Source: MEGA Crystal Harris sent Jessica Biel a message about her upcoming role.

Crystal, who met Hugh in 2008 when she was attending a Halloween party at Playboy Mansion, wed the businessman in 2012 and was with him until he passed away. It was only then that she exposed her tumultuous experiences in the infamous house in her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself. She shared a screenshot earlier this month of a message she sent to Jessica, pleading with her to reconsider her role in the upcoming film, which will portray a fictionalized version of several of Hugh's former spouses.

Source: MEGA Crystal Harris begged Jessica Biel to avoid the Playboy world.