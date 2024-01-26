Hugh Hefner's Ex-Wife Kimberly Slams the 'Playboy' Mogul's Accusers for 'Refusing to Take Accountability'

Kimberly Conrad came to late ex-husband Hugh Hefner's defense as he continues to face allegations of rampant drug use and implications of abuse from the grave.

Shortly after the release of Crystal Hefner's tell-all memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, in which she spilled intimate secrets about the media mogul, Kimberly shared a statement calling out "a few people who speak their version of their idea of events" in order to make a "quick buck."