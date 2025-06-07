Hugh Jackman 'Aiming to Become a Full-Blown Broadway Mogul' After Deborra Lee-Furness Split

"Hugh is doing exactly what he said he would after he and Deb decided to part ways," an insider who collaborated on various major productions with the Deadpool & Wolverine star told a news outlet.

The insider added: "He's picked himself up and has begun laying the foundation for what he really wants to do with the second half of his show business career. He aims to become a full-blown Broadway mogul and truly leave his mark on the live theatre scene like never before."

The insider explained the reasoning behind Jackman's partnership with Friedman. "With Deb out of the picture, he needed a new 'battle axe,' someone willing to make deals and acquire theatre projects for him to produce. This puts Hugh in direct competition with Deb, who still has serious producing ambitions and the financial resources to chase them," the insider said.