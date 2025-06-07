Hugh Jackman 'Aiming to Become a Full-Blown Broadway Mogul' After Deborra Lee-Furness Split
Hugh Jackman is making big moves in the world of Broadway, partnering with Tony Award-winning producer Sonia Friedman to realize his ambitions.
Following his separation from Deborra Lee-Furness, who previously managed many of his business interests, an insider revealed Jackman found the support he needs in Friedman.
"Hugh is doing exactly what he said he would after he and Deb decided to part ways," an insider who collaborated on various major productions with the Deadpool & Wolverine star told a news outlet.
The insider added: "He's picked himself up and has begun laying the foundation for what he really wants to do with the second half of his show business career. He aims to become a full-blown Broadway mogul and truly leave his mark on the live theatre scene like never before."
The insider explained the reasoning behind Jackman's partnership with Friedman. "With Deb out of the picture, he needed a new 'battle axe,' someone willing to make deals and acquire theatre projects for him to produce. This puts Hugh in direct competition with Deb, who still has serious producing ambitions and the financial resources to chase them," the insider said.
According to the source, Jackman's Broadway track record spoke for itself. "Pretty much every Broadway project Hugh has been involved with over the last 25 years has been a massive financial success," the insider said.
The insider added: "He's extremely good at gauging the appetites of the audience, and working with Sonia will help him scale that success into a real business. It'll be interesting to see how long it takes them to come up with a genuine hit, but right now, Hugh is setting aside much of his movie work to focus on building out his Broadway operation."
Jackman, 56, and Friedman, 60, first unveiled their plans for a new company called Together in March. The duo plans to "work with director Ian Rickson to stage short runs of fully rehearsed, full-length plays, along with readings, panel discussions and other events around the world." Their collaborative venture focuses on equal pay for actors and shared creative credit, as outlined in an article from Playbill.
In their joint statement to the outlet, Jackman and Friedman expressed their commitment to creating an inclusive space for actors, writers and directors. "Together is about going back to basics and rediscovering the thrilling essence of live performance," they stated.
They also emphasized their intention to support and coexist with Broadway and the West End, stating, "We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy — the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. This company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences and making them a part of our process."
The Logan actor and Friedman concluded by expressing their desire to "embrace flexibility" and "create a space where productions can feel fresh, alive and ever-changing."