Hugh Jackman's Old Tweet Debating 'to Cheat or Not to Cheat' Resurfaces Amid Claims He Was Unfaithful to Ex Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman's old tweet joking about the choice to "cheat" on his diet resurfaced in the wake of rumors he may have had an affair with his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, before separating from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness.
The post in question is from 2015 and features a photo of the actor on the phone while looking at plates of cookies.
"To cheat or not to cheat — that is the question!?" the dad-of-two, 56, captioned the tweet at the time.
Given the gossip surrounding his love life — as fans suspected he was unfaithful to his estranged wife, 69, before they announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage — social media users couldn't help but crack jokes.
"Unfortunately this just became the funniest tweet in history," one person declared on social media of the resurfaced post, while another person commented, "this aged like milk."
"I guess you made your choice," a third X user said, while a fourth joked of the situation, "Shakespeare would’ve never anticipated cookies sparking a moral dilemma."
- Hugh Jackman and Girlfriend Sutton Foster Make Romance Official as They Hold Hands During Dinner Date in L.A.
- Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Doesn't Want Actor Spending Christmas With His Kids and Rumored Girlfriend Sutton Foster as She Feels Like He's 'Moving on Too Quickly': Source
- Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster 'Don't Want to Rush Things' After Romance Is Exposed: 'This Is a Delicate Situation'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, rumors about Jackman and Foster started to ramp up in 2024 as they costarred together in Broadway's The Music Man.
In fact, when gossip blogger Tasha Lustig claimed Jackman "blindsided" Furness by "running away with the mistress [Foster]," the mom-of-two "liked" the post. Furness' friend Amanda de Cadenet also weighed in on the drama, commenting on the same upload, "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"
One insider doubled down on allegations that the Deadpool & Wolverine star strayed.
"Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," the source insisted to a news outlet last year. "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy."
"But there was an affair and overlap," they claimed, noting the Hollywood hunk and the Younger alum, 49, "are really happy now."
Sutton filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ted Griffin, 54, in October 2024 after a decade of marriage.
Though the new lovers appeared to be hiding their romance at first, on Monday, January 6, they finally confirmed they were more than friends when they were seen holding hands while on a dinner date in California, as OK! reported.
The stars both had smiles spread across their faces and chatted enthusiastically during the stroll.