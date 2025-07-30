Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Removed From Wrestler's Will as She Didn't Want to Get 'Caught in a Financial Battle': Source

Article continues below advertisement

Just one week after Hulk Hogan’s shocking death, a new report revealed that his daughter, Brooke Hogan, does not want to be involved in any will drama.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, the decision came from Brooke herself. “In 2023, she asked to be removed from Hulk's will ... because she didn’t trust a single person around him, and didn’t want to get caught up in a financial battle when he passed,” the source told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan asked to be removed from her dad’s will in 2023, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

“All Brooke ever really wanted was to protect her dad from people she felt were taking advantage of him,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Brooke isn’t walking away completely empty-handed. She’ll reportedly receive a portion from a small life insurance trust Hulk set up, and she plans to use that money toward her children’s college funds.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The pro athlete— born Terry Gene Bollea — shared Brooke and son Nick, 35, with ex-wife Linda Hogan.

Article continues below advertisement

The inheritance update comes hours after Brooke posted a touching tribute to her late father, along with a sweet montage of old family photos. "My Dearest Daddy, you were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter — for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply," she began. She continued, "Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence. I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife. Forever yours, Brooke."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan didn’t trust the people around her dad, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Hulk passed away on Thursday, July 24, at age 71. On Tuesday, July 29, Brooke opened up about her grief and addressed the rumors about their estrangement.

Article continues below advertisement

"My dad's blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments,” she wrote. “We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Hogan Knows Best star added that she was thankful to know the “real” Hulk — not just the man the world saw on camera. “I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan said she and her dad were never truly estranged from one another.

Article continues below advertisement

“I felt it before the news even reached us,” she added. “He used to remind me, 'All of this is temporary and I’ll always find my way back to you.' I truly believe that — we will find each other in every lifetime. I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined."

Article continues below advertisement

The 37-year-old also shared some of her most cherished childhood memories with the wrestling icon — including jet ski rides, him building her Barbie dream house and their shared love for the ocean and sunsets. "His hugs were my home,” she wrote. “Wrapping my arm around his big frame always made me feel like his little girl, even as I grew up.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram The singer's daughter, Molly Gene, was named after the wrestler.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke then reflected on how her kids remind her of the late star. "I swear when I hold my sweet Molly Gene, named after him, she smells just like him sometimes. I feel his presence in my children. He lives through me, and through them," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

She and her husband, Steven Oleksy, welcomed their twins, Molly and Oliver, back in January. After sharing her grief, Brooke addressed recent rumors surrounding their father-daughter relationship, clarifying there was never a major fallout. “There was no ‘big fight,’” she insisted, adding that it was a “series of private phone calls” and “respectful disagreements” that took an emotional toll on their relationship.