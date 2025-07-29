Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Addresses Estrangement as She Speaks Out for First Time After Dad's Death: Our 'Bond Was Never Broken'
Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, has reacted publicly to her famous dad's death for the first time.
On Tuesday, July 29, the 37-year-old daughter of the WWE icon took to Instagram with a lengthy message explaining her emotions in the days after Hulk lost his life on Thursday, July 24, at age 71.
Hulk Hogan's Daughter Breaks Silence After Dad's Death
"My dad's blood runs through my veins," her somber message began. "His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes."
Brooke continued: "I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together."
Brooke went on to explain how she felt like her "spirit left" with Hulk when he "left this Earth."
"I felt it before the news even reached us," she confessed. "He used to remind me, 'All of this is temporary and I’ll always find my way back to you.' I truly believe that — we will find each other in every lifetime."
"I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have," Brooke shared.
Brooke also detailed her fondest memories of Hulk — including "watching him build my Barbie dream houses, our jet ski rides, laughing till we cried when no one else got the joke, the way he gave me a love and respect for the ocean, the beach, sunsets and the beauty God painted into is life."
"His hugs were my home," she said. "Wrapping my arm around his big frame always made me feel like his little girl, even as I grew up. I’ll never forget his scent."
"I swear when I hold my sweet Molly Gene, named after him, she smells just like him sometimes. I feel his presence in my children. He lives through me, and through them," Brooke declared of her and husband Steven Oleksy's twins Molly and Oliver, who were born back in January. "The greatest gift a father could give — a love that goes on… long after we’re gone."
Brooke Hogan Says She and Hulk 'Never Had a Big Fight'
After expressing heartfelt thoughts about her dad, Brooke squashed rumors regarding her recent estrangement from Hulk — insisting there was never a "big fight" between the two and rather a "series of private phone calls" and "respectful disagreements" that took an "emotional toll" on her.
"He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this. All I ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that — with memories that will last a lifetime," she added.
"My world is forever changed. But I’m deeply blessed with a loving husband and two beautiful children who remind me everyday of life’s greatest gifts," Brooke's message concluded in part.