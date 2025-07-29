Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Addresses Estrangement as She Speaks Out for First Time After Dad's Death: Our 'Bond Was Never Broken'

On Tuesday, July 29, the 37-year-old daughter of the WWE icon took to Instagram with a lengthy message explaining her emotions in the days after Hulk lost his life on Thursday, July 24, at age 71.

Brooke continued : "I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together."

"My dad's blood runs through my veins," her somber message began. "His eyes shine through my children . And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes."

Brooke went on to explain how she felt like her "spirit left" with Hulk when he "left this Earth."

"I felt it before the news even reached us," she confessed. "He used to remind me, 'All of this is temporary and I’ll always find my way back to you.' I truly believe that — we will find each other in every lifetime."

"I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have," Brooke shared.