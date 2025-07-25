Inside Hulk Hogan's Family Life: Everything to Know About His Wife, Exes and Children Following His Death at 71
Linda Hogan
Hulk Hogan said "I do" three times before he died on July 24 at the age of 71.
The retired WWE legend was first married to Linda Hogan in 1983. As they expanded their brood, Hogan also broadened his reach through the VH1 reality series, Hogan Knows Best, which ran for four seasons from 2005 until 2007.
In November 2007, Linda filed for divorce amid infidelity claims, which Hulk repeatedly denied. They finalized it and reached a "marital settlement agreement" nearly two years later.
A few days before the WWE Hall of Famer died, the mom-of-two shared a throwback photo with her ex-husband on Instagram.
"The good old days !" she captioned the upload.
Brooke Hogan
Hulk and Linda became first-time parents when their eldest child, Brooke Hogan, was born in Tampa, Fla., on May 5, 1988.
While appearing on their family's reality TV show, Brooke began pursuing a musical career with her first single, "Everything to Me," in 2004.
She also released her debut studio album, Undiscovered, in 2006. That same year, Brooke followed in her father's footsteps by launching a brief wrestling career.
As for her love life, the "About Us" songstress was previously engaged to former Dallas Cowboys center Phil Costa, but they split in November 2016. She eventually moved on with Steven Oleksy and married him in June 2022. They welcomed their twins, Oliver and Molly, in January.
"Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love," she wrote on Instagram. "God is good."
Following Hulk's death, sources said Brooke felt lucky and grateful to have had the final chance to say "I love you" to her estranged father despite their tumultuous relationship.
Nick Hogan
Hulk and Linda welcomed their second child, Nick Hogan, on July 27, 1990.
While appearing on Hogan Knows Best, Nick had multiple brushes with the law, including reckless driving.
"[Nick] was moving through life and maybe not real appreciative of things ... When this happened, it totally spun him in a 180 ... It's the best thing that ever happened to him. I'm not saying it's a good thing. But it happened for a reason," the retired wrestler said of Nick after the latter was charged with felony reckless driving.
Nick was cuffed again in November 2023 for allegedly driving under the influence, per Ringside News. He was sentenced to a year of probation and a court-mandated alcohol monitoring system on top of a $1,000 fine.
Despite the dark moments in his life, he found love with Tana Lea and married her in January after about six years of dating.
Jennifer McDaniel
Hulk tied the knot with his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, at his Clearwater, Fla., home in December 2010.
He filed for divorce in October 2021 after nearly 11 years of marriage, but he only broke the news in a February 2022 post on X.
"I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," Hulk said at the time.
Sky Daily
In July 2023, Hulk proposed to Sky Daily while dining at a restaurant in Tampa, Fla., after a year of dating. Then, they officially wed in an intimate Florida ceremony in September 2023.