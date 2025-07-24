Hulk Hogan's Daughter-in-Law Tana Lee Mourns WWE Star's Death by Posting Family Photos From Her and Nick Hogan's Wedding
Hulk Hogan's daughter-in-law was the first member of his extended family to react to his sudden death.
Hours after it was confirmed that the WWE star went into cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 24, and died at age 71, Nick Hogan's wife, Tana Lee, posted family photos from their January 2025 wedding to her Instagram Story.
Hulk Hogan's Daughter-in-Law Posts Photos With Him After His Death
In the first upload, Hulk was seen smiling with his arm around his son, while in the second, he had one of his hands up in the air in celebration.
Tana also shared Nick's Father's Day post for the late athlete, which featured a throwback photo of the two in red and yellow outfits while making wrestling poses.
"Had a great Father’s Day with the goat! Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome dads! 💪💪," Nick captioned the cute shot in June.
As OK! reported, the father-of-two's death was confirmed by Clearwater Police.
"Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach. The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest," they told RadarOnline.com. "A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."
In a viral video, medics were seen bringing Hulk out of his home on a stretcher while they gave chest compressions to try and save his life.
Hulk Hogan Sparked Health Concerns in June
In June, rumors swirled that Hulk was on his deathbed after undergoing neck fusion surgery, though the claims were debunked. His wife, Sky Daily, also denied he was ever in a coma, and he reportedly got back to work the following day.
He had countless other medical procedures over the years, including "10 back surgeries," work on both of his knees and having his hips replaced.
Just two days before he passed, the American Gladiators host's friend Jimmy Hart said he was in good shape, tweeting, "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"
Hulk's final Instagram post was a joint upload with his Real American Beer company on Wednesday, July 23.
"Beach day sponsored by brotherhood," the caption read alongside a photo of a beer can placed on a towel featuring his image.