Hulk Hogan's Pal Jimmy Hart Said the Wrestler Was 'Doing Great' 2 Days Before Sudden Death

In 2023, Hogan, who sparked health concerns in the past few months, opened up in an interview about his “vicious cycle” with prescription pain medications, calling himself a “dog chasing a bone.”

“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription,” he stated. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures.”

“There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function,” he explained. “When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months.” Hogan said he eventually transitioned to CBD to aid in his physical rehabilitation.