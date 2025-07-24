or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Hulk Hogan's Pal Jimmy Hart Said the Wrestler Was 'Doing Great' 2 Days Before Sudden Death

Photo of Hulk Hogan.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan's pal said the wrestler was 'doing great' two days before his death.

Profile Image

July 24 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan's pal Jimmy Hart continued to debunk rumors the wrestler was in bad health — just two days before his tragic death at 71 years old.

"Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!" Hart said on X about Hogan following his neck fusion surgery earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan Went Into Cardiac Arrest

image of Hulk Hogan died on July 24.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan died on July 24.

Per a news outlet, the athlete died in his Florida home on Thursday, July 24, despite efforts from first responders.

Hogan went into "cardiac arrest," according to TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Hulk Hogan went into cardiac arrest.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan went into cardiac arrest.

"Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach. The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," Clearwater Police told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

MORE ON:
Breaking News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Hulk Hogan previously said he couldn't 'function' on pills.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan previously said he couldn't 'function' on pills.

In 2023, Hogan, who sparked health concerns in the past few months, opened up in an interview about his “vicious cycle” with prescription pain medications, calling himself a “dog chasing a bone.”

“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription,” he stated. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures.”

“There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function,” he explained. “When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months.” Hogan said he eventually transitioned to CBD to aid in his physical rehabilitation.

image of Linda Hogan posted about her ex before his death.
Source: MEGA

Linda Hogan posted about her ex before his death.

Prior to his death, Hogan's ex Linda Hogan shared a tribute to him.

"The good old days!" she captioned the post.

In the picture, the mother-of-two, 65, wore a black halter-style dress that featured a cut-out at the chest and black arm gloves. The former flames had their arms around each other.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.