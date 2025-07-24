Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Reminisced on Their 'Good Old Days' and Posted Throwback Photo Less Than a Week Before His Shocking Death

On Saturday, July 19, Linda posted a throwback photo of the two together alongside the caption, "The good old days!"

Hulk Hogan 's ex-wife Linda Hogan reminisced on their better times together just four days before the WWE star went into cardiac arrest and passed away at age 71 on Thursday, July 24.

Linda Hogan posted a throwback photo with Hulk Hogan just four days before he died.

In the picture , the mother-of-two, 65, donned a black halter-style dress that featured a cut-out at the chest and black arm gloves. Linda and Hulk had their arms around each other in the snap, where the athlete was in his signature attire, including a yellow and red tie-dye tank top that read "Hulkster," a red and yellow bandana and tight red pants with a yellow belt.

The exes had two kids during their marriage, son Nick and daughter Brooke.

While some of her fans originally commented on her beauty or the pair's former relationship before Hulk's passing, they came back after the news broke to offer their condolences since it was her most recent Instagram post.

"I'm so sorry Linda, I know you guys were not together, but we're [sic] my favorite couple like soulmates. 😔," one person commented, while another wrote, "I’m so sorry, I know your heart is hurting 😢 ❤️."

"Prayers sent during this difficult time," said a third admirer.