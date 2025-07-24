or
Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Reminisced on Their 'Good Old Days' and Posted Throwback Photo Less Than a Week Before His Shocking Death

Photo of Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan
Source: mega

The exes were married from 1983 to 2009.

July 24 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan reminisced on their better times together just four days before the WWE star went into cardiac arrest and passed away at age 71 on Thursday, July 24.

On Saturday, July 19, Linda posted a throwback photo of the two together alongside the caption, "The good old days!"

Linda Hogan Shared Throwback Photo on July 19

hulk hogan ex wife linda reminisced good old days before death
Source: mega

Linda Hogan posted a throwback photo with Hulk Hogan just four days before he died.

In the picture, the mother-of-two, 65, donned a black halter-style dress that featured a cut-out at the chest and black arm gloves. Linda and Hulk had their arms around each other in the snap, where the athlete was in his signature attire, including a yellow and red tie-dye tank top that read "Hulkster," a red and yellow bandana and tight red pants with a yellow belt.

hulk hogan ex wife linda reminisced good old days before death
Source: mega

The exes had two kids during their marriage, son Nick and daughter Brooke.

While some of her fans originally commented on her beauty or the pair's former relationship before Hulk's passing, they came back after the news broke to offer their condolences since it was her most recent Instagram post.

"I'm so sorry Linda, I know you guys were not together, but we're [sic] my favorite couple like soulmates. 😔," one person commented, while another wrote, "I’m so sorry, I know your heart is hurting 😢 ❤️."

"Prayers sent during this difficult time," said a third admirer.

hulk hogan ex wife linda reminisced good old days before death
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan married Linda in 1983.

The exes were married from 1983 to 2007, when she filed for divorce. The split was finalized two years later.

They welcomed son Nick, 34, and daughter Brooke, 37, during their romance.

The Wrestler Sparked Health Concerns in June

As OK! reported, rumors swirled last month that the father-of-two was on his deathbed after undergoing neck fusion surgery, but the allegations were debunked. His current wife, Sky Daily, also denied that he was in a coma. He wound up getting back to work the very next day.

Just two days ago, the wrestler's pal Jimmy Hart revealed he was in good shape, tweeting, "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"

Clearwater PD Confirms Hulk Hogan's Death

hulk hogan ex wife linda reminisced good old days before death
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan's friend Jimmy Hart said the star was in 'great shape' just two days ago.

However, things turned south this morning.

"Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach. The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest," Clearwater Police told RadarOnline.com. " A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

