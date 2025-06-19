Hulk Hogan's Hospitalization Sparks Panic, WWE Legend Says He's Not on His Deathbed
Hulk Hogan has found himself in the hospital, igniting rampant speculation about his health online.
TMZ Sports revealed that social media users circulated alarming rumors regarding the WWE legend's condition, claiming he was facing serious health issues.
However, sources clarified he is not on death's door, dispelling the rumors that caused fans to fear for his life.
The concerns arose after radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge suggested that Hogan was not doing well. Yet, TMZ reported that the Hulkster is recovering from neck and back issues rather successfully.
Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, underwent neck surgery last month, specifically a fusion procedure, and felt "a little better" afterward. Remarkably, he returned to work less than 24 hours later.
The wrestling icon was preparing to launch his own wrestling league, Real American Freestyle, despite years of wear and tear from his time in the ring.
Fans took to social media to express their relief and support after the rumors started swirling. "We do not want to lose Hulk Hogan," one user wrote, while another said, "Even though I don't like the Hulkster anymore, glad to hear that rumor was false. I don't wish death on anyone."
As a complex figure in the wrestling world, Hogan has endured numerous controversies over the years, ranging from leaked tapes to lawsuits. However, fans still regard him as an icon within the wrestling community, with one commenting, "What a legend."
Medical health issues are not new to the decorated wrestler, particularly toward his mobility.
On the "IMPAULSIVE Podcast," Hogan shared he has had 25 surgeries in the past decade, with the 10 of them for his back.
“Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything," he shared in the 2024 interview with Logan Paul.
Hogan continued: “But at the end of the day, the equipment back in the day when I started wrestling in ’77 was a little different than the rings and stuff you guys are working in now. Andre used to tell me, ‘Boss, don’t fall down. You won’t get back up.’ It was like a 22-foot boxing ring that had lumps in it, boards sticking up — it was horrible.”
He also underwent neck fusion procedures to curb down the chronic pain from decades in the ring.
Another wrestling star, Kurt Angle previously shared that Hogan no longer felt his lower body and needed a cane to walk.
Hogan first joined the WWE in 1979 and took part in many iconic WrestleManias, solidifying his place in wrestling history.