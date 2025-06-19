or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoNEWS

Hulk Hogan's Hospitalization Sparks Panic, WWE Legend Says He's Not on His Deathbed

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: Mega

After Hulk Hogan was hospitalized, he sparked rumors that he's on his deathbed.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan has found himself in the hospital, igniting rampant speculation about his health online.

TMZ Sports revealed that social media users circulated alarming rumors regarding the WWE legend's condition, claiming he was facing serious health issues.

However, sources clarified he is not on death's door, dispelling the rumors that caused fans to fear for his life.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: Mega

Hulk Hogan returned to work within 24 hours after a neck fusion surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

The concerns arose after radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge suggested that Hogan was not doing well. Yet, TMZ reported that the Hulkster is recovering from neck and back issues rather successfully.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, underwent neck surgery last month, specifically a fusion procedure, and felt "a little better" afterward. Remarkably, he returned to work less than 24 hours later.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: Mega

Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge contributed to speculation about Hulk Hogan's health.

Article continues below advertisement

The wrestling icon was preparing to launch his own wrestling league, Real American Freestyle, despite years of wear and tear from his time in the ring.

Fans took to social media to express their relief and support after the rumors started swirling. "We do not want to lose Hulk Hogan," one user wrote, while another said, "Even though I don't like the Hulkster anymore, glad to hear that rumor was false. I don't wish death on anyone."

Article continues below advertisement

As a complex figure in the wrestling world, Hogan has endured numerous controversies over the years, ranging from leaked tapes to lawsuits. However, fans still regard him as an icon within the wrestling community, with one commenting, "What a legend."

Medical health issues are not new to the decorated wrestler, particularly toward his mobility.

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: @hulkhogan/Instagram

Hulk Hogan has had a long history of medical procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

On the "IMPAULSIVE Podcast," Hogan shared he has had 25 surgeries in the past decade, with the 10 of them for his back.

“Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything," he shared in the 2024 interview with Logan Paul.

Article continues below advertisement

Hogan continued: “But at the end of the day, the equipment back in the day when I started wrestling in ’77 was a little different than the rings and stuff you guys are working in now. Andre used to tell me, ‘Boss, don’t fall down. You won’t get back up.’ It was like a 22-foot boxing ring that had lumps in it, boards sticking up — it was horrible.”

He also underwent neck fusion procedures to curb down the chronic pain from decades in the ring.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: @hulkhogan/Instagram

Kurt Angle previously shared that Hulk Hogan had lost feeling in his lower body and required a cane.

Another wrestling star, Kurt Angle previously shared that Hogan no longer felt his lower body and needed a cane to walk.

Hogan first joined the WWE in 1979 and took part in many iconic WrestleManias, solidifying his place in wrestling history.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.