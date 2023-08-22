Hulk Hogan Drug Nightmare: WWE Hall of Famer Reveals 'Vicious Cycle' of Prescription Pill Addiction

Hogan said that he had to eventually get to the point where he told himself that he was no longer in pain and didn't need the pills anymore.

"My body hurts from all the wrestling injuries, but I'm not in this excruciating pain that I can't live with," he recalled thinking to himself, before revealing that he'd transitioned to using CBD to help battle average aches and inflammation. "The CBD took me to a place where my joints don't hurt so much when I wake up."

