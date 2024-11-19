or
'Definition of Cringe': Hulk Hogan Roasted for Imitating Donald Trump's Viral Dance

Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan faced online backlash after imitating Donald Trump's viral dance live on TV.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Hulk Hogan might not have the best moves!

On Monday, November 18, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on The Laura Ingraham Show on Fox News, where he imitated Donald Trump’s viral dance moves.

Source: MEGA

The WWE Hall of Famer was slammed after imitating Donald Trump's dance moves.

"Can you do the Trump dance for us, please? I want to see you do it," host Laura Ingraham asked. Without hesitation, Hogan jumped right in.

"Got to put the lips up though," he said, giving Ingraham a quick lesson on how to dance properly.

Source: @Acyn/X
Ingraham responded: "You got it. You got the gun still Hulk? I love it."

However, not everyone was a fan of Hogan’s live TV performance, as actress Heather Thomas quickly commented on X, calling it the “definition of cringe.”

Source: @HeatherThomasAF/X
Others on social media weren’t shy about expressing their displeasure either.

One user wrote: “These people are total clowns,” while another added, “How embarrassing 😳.”

Hogan, a known Trump supporter, has previously praised the president, even calling his followers “Trumpamaniacs” at a rally in New York City. ​​The WWE legend even flexed his muscles and ripped off his shirt on stage to pump up the crowd at the time.

“But we all know Trump is the only man that can fix this country today, and with Trump as our commander in chief, peace through strength will fix all of our problems in the Middle East,” Hogan said during his speech.

Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention in July.

During another rally in July, Hogan passionately condemned the attack on Trump, declaring, "Enough is enough."

True to form, Hogan also ripped his shirt open, rallying the crowd with chants of "Trumpmania run wild, brother!"

While many may have found Hogan’s dance moves weird, he’s not the only one to take on Trump’s signature dance.

The move has spread like wildfire across the sports world, with reports tracing the trend back to San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

After a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 10, Bosa and teammates Leonard Floyd, Sam Okuayinonu and Fred Warner were seen busting out the Trump-style moves in celebration.

Source: MEGA

After Hulk Hogan's speech at the RNC, Donald Trump blew him a kiss in a show of appreciation.

The video, posted on X, quickly racked up nearly 3 million views — and even got a shout-out from Trump himself on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun,” Bosa told the San Francisco Chronicle when asked about the viral moment after the game.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's viral dance moves were also mimicked by athletes during their games.

The dance has also made its way to other athletes, as Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brock Bowers also performed the move after a touchdown, while Detroit Lions defenders Malcolm Rodriguez and Za'Darius Smith did it after a big play.

