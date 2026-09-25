Brooke Hogan Claims Dad Hulk Hogan Slept With One of Her Friends While Still Married to Linda: 'Something Between Us Changed Afterward'

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Brooke Hogan is opening up about the painful family issues that changed her relationship with her late father, Hulk Hogan. In a new interview, the eldest child of the wrestling icon and his ex-wife Linda Hogan recalled a difficult chapter in their family history involving one of her friends. Brooke said Hulk had a sexual relationship with her friend Christiane Plante in 2008, while he was still married to Linda and their divorce had not yet been finalized.

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Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan said her relationship with Hulk Hogan changed after he slept with her friend.

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“A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane,” the mom-of-two told a publication. “I forgive people very easily — sometimes probably too easily — and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don’t think he ever related to me in quite the same way again.”

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Brooke Reflected on Her Parents' Divorce

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan said her parents' divorce changed the entire structure of their family.

The situation was followed by another major change for the Hogan family when Hulk and Linda's separation was finalized in 2009. “Then the divorce happened, and our entire family structure changed,” Brooke explained. “Over time, things became increasingly complicated until eventually the relationship I had always believed could survive anything couldn’t survive what was happening around us anymore. That’s probably the biggest thing I wish people understood about the Hogan family: Public perception reduces families into heroes and villains. Real families aren’t that simple.” According to Brooke, there were many other issues affecting the family behind closed doors. “There was also dysfunction, fear, resentment, enormous betrayal, money, fame, image management and decades of unresolved hurt all existing underneath the same roof,” Brooke claimed. “I can love my father profoundly and still tell the truth about where he hurt me. I can acknowledge the wonderful things my family gave me while also acknowledging that eventually the dynamic became something I could no longer live inside. Both things can be true.”

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She Still Remembers Her Father Fondly

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan described Hulk Hogan as ‘an excellent father to me for a very long time.’

Despite everything that happened later, Brooke said her relationship with Hulk was once strong. Still, she claimed that her late dad was “an excellent father to me for a very long time.” “People sometimes assume that because our relationship became complicated later, I must be rewriting everything that came before it. I’m not,” she said. “The foundation between my dad and me was incredibly strong. It survived public scandals, private pain, divorce, enormous changes in our family and periods of estrangement because underneath all of it there was a bond that was very real.” “As a little girl, I felt incredibly safe with my dad. I adored him. I have wonderful memories with him,” Brooke added.

Brooke's New Song Addresses Family Struggles

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan released ‘Goes Around,’ a song inspired by her family struggles.