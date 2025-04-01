6 Things to Know About Brooke Hogan's Feud With Her Parents Hulk and Linda
Brooke Hogan Skipped Hulk Hogan's Wedding to Sky Daily
Brooke Hogan's father, Hulk Hogan, tied the knot with Sky Daily in a September 2023 ceremony. It marked the retired WWE star's third marriage following his first to Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009 and to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.
As her absence from Hulk and Sky's nuptials sparked drama, Brooke took to Instagram to explain that she did not attend the event due to "the dynamics of a family unit" that continuously changed over the years. Although she values her privacy, she said she decided to "shut it all down here" as "a lot of media outlets are making assumptions" about her non-attendance at her father's wedding.
"With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change," she continued. "With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."
Brooke added, "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values. I wish him well. ❤️."
Brooke Hogan Opened Up About Their Family Drama
During an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, the "About Us" singer opened up about their family's scandals and her personal financial journey amid her rollercoaster journey in the industry.
"Nobody knows this at all, you guys are probably the first people I've told, I actually went and I waited tables at the JW Marriott and I was a cocktail server," said the Brooke Knows Best alum. "And I will tell you and I tell everybody this, I had the best time of my life doing that."
Although she has been savoring success over the past years, she explained she also hit rock bottom when she experienced financial difficulties.
"There was a time when I made a lot of money on TV and there was a time when I was broke as h---," Brooke admitted. "From that time when I was broke down, I built myself back up. So I built my design business. I did the waiting tables thing, I did what I had to do and I didn't want to ... I didn't want to be that person."
According to Brooke, she did not want to ask Hulk for money since he "has been through so much c--- already that the last thing he needs is a kid that's like, 'Hey, can I have the credit card?'"
Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Dropped a Bombshell Revelation on Instagram
The Hogan family drama was renewed when Linda opened up about their estranged relationship with their daughter Brooke 15 years after she and Hulk divorced.
"Brooke doesn't talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn't tell us," the matriarch said of Brooke, who wed hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and gave birth to two kids earlier this month, on Instagram.
Linda claimed Brooke stopped talking to her after a fight involving the former WWE star eight years ago, noting, "I don't know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too."
Meanwhile, Linda said she is still close to her "good boy" son, Nick Hogan.
She went on to rant about Hulk and their failed marriage, saying, "I have to be honest about what I went through in my marriage... and what it entailed and what it [has] caused over the years. He's a complete liar. He's a s-- addict... Yet he marches on. Such a hero, right? Not."
Per Linda, she had given her ex-wrestler husband "more opportunities to come back" to fix their family's relationship, but he left her "disappointed" every time.
"It's been 20 years and I'm still this sad," Hulk's ex-wife emotionally shared in the recorded post. "Somebody please explain that… I do love living alone. I don't ever want to be married again after him, trust me."
Brooke Hogan Claimed She Was 'Extremely Abused' Since Childhood
After Linda spoke about their bitter fallout, the 36-year-old "Everything to Me" songstress posted a lengthy statement to address the drama surrounding their family and her relationship with her parents.
"I try very hard to ignore issues surrounding my family, in hopes I might have peace in my life," Brooke began her post. "Sadly, l've intentionally made myself smaller in my professional career in music and TV; simply to dodge the public negativity surrounding my family that has continuously and relentlessly overshadowed anything I do."
The "For A Moment" singer said Linda's emotional video "was concerning enough for people to send to me," so she decided to "address the top of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family."
"What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what I've dealt with my entire life," she added before divulging Linda's behavior in the video was "mild" compared to what she witnessed in the past.
"This also comes in addition to false claims that she's previously posted, then deleted. That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can't control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things," Brooke revealed.
She continued, "Most importantly, I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life."
After opening up about the verbal and mental abuse she endured with her family, Brooke spoke highly of her "loving husband and two beautiful children" as they "break the chain" on the family she is building with Oleksy.
"Cycles must be broken, I feel God has given me the strength and duty to do so. At this point, my husband, my children, and relationship with God is my priority. There have been more than enough chances and reprieve given. It has to stop, it ends now," Brooke continued. "I will not let the false narrative continue past this point. Please heed my warning — I am CHOOSING peace. But do not mistake my kindness — or silence for weakness."
The Hogan Knows Best alum ended her post with a reminder about the "far bigger issues in the world" other than what her family has been dealing with.
Linda Hogan Responded to Her 'Narcissist' Daughter Amid Their Family Feud
The public squabble between Linda and Brooke continued when the 65-year-old mom clapped back at her daughter in another post.
"Seems narcissism runs deep in this family," said Linda, who called Brooke "a narcissist just like her dad," in a March 28 Facebook post.
She continued, "Going out .. spewing lies to everyone and I'm supposed to defend my truth against that. I'm not about to do that… it seems to me that she doesn't want the truth being revealed to her new husband and his family about who she was and things in her past! I think I spanked Brooke once yeah I called her a couple couple of names, by no means ever treated her the way she's painting it."
After sharing more details about their relationship, Linda said, "There's many stories like that. I'm not gonna go on, but I'm not gonna defend myself against these ridiculous allegations. I'll do that in court if she keeps it up."
Brooke Hogan Said She Knows the Truth
A few hours after Linda uploaded her response, Brooke shared another statement on Instagram, saying she felt "embarrassed" that she needed to comment further about her mother's claims.
The GLOW alum insisted Linda "did make false claims like she had 'never met my husband and she doesn't even know what his name is,' then deleted it."
"She says she hasn't spoken to me for a number of years, yet I have a picture with her and my husband together on a day we did lunch together," Brooke pointed out. "I did not ask for this, nor did I even want to make a statement, but I also couldn't let people continue to speak for me. My name is continuously brought up in the constant drama of my family."
The mom-of-two continued, "My post did not directly accuse anyone of the behaviors mentioned. So if she's triggered by something, I think that speaks volumes. She is, however, making a serious accusation against me directly that has zero validity. And THAT I take seriously."
Brooke said she has "plenty of people who know the truth," adding, "I showed compassion for her in my post. At this point, I think her response says more about her than it does about me."