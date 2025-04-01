6 Things to Know About Brooke Hogan's Feud With Her Parents Hulk and Linda

After Linda spoke about their bitter fallout, the 36-year-old "Everything to Me" songstress posted a lengthy statement to address the drama surrounding their family and her relationship with her parents.

"I try very hard to ignore issues surrounding my family, in hopes I might have peace in my life," Brooke began her post. "Sadly, l've intentionally made myself smaller in my professional career in music and TV; simply to dodge the public negativity surrounding my family that has continuously and relentlessly overshadowed anything I do."

The "For A Moment" singer said Linda's emotional video "was concerning enough for people to send to me," so she decided to "address the top of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family."

"What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what I've dealt with my entire life," she added before divulging Linda's behavior in the video was "mild" compared to what she witnessed in the past.

"This also comes in addition to false claims that she's previously posted, then deleted. That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can't control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things," Brooke revealed.

She continued, "Most importantly, I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life."

After opening up about the verbal and mental abuse she endured with her family, Brooke spoke highly of her "loving husband and two beautiful children" as they "break the chain" on the family she is building with Oleksy.

"Cycles must be broken, I feel God has given me the strength and duty to do so. At this point, my husband, my children, and relationship with God is my priority. There have been more than enough chances and reprieve given. It has to stop, it ends now," Brooke continued. "I will not let the false narrative continue past this point. Please heed my warning — I am CHOOSING peace. But do not mistake my kindness — or silence for weakness."

The Hogan Knows Best alum ended her post with a reminder about the "far bigger issues in the world" other than what her family has been dealing with.