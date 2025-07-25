What to Know About Hulk Hogan and Daughter Brooke Hogan's Estranged Relationship

Brooke dropped heartbreaking remarks about her relationship with her parents after Linda shared the video.

In a lengthy statement, the "Touch My Body" singer admitted she tried "very hard to ignore issues" surrounding her family, "in hopes I might have peace in my life."

"Sadly, l've intentionally made myself smaller in my professional career in music and TV; simply to dodge the public negativity surrounding my family that has continuously and relentlessly overshadowed anything I do," she pointed out.

She also talked about Linda's post, which "was concerning enough for people to send to [her]," so she decided to "address the top of a very large iceberg that is [her] immediate family."

"What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what I've dealt with my entire life," Brooke said, alleging Linda's behavior in the post was "mild" compared to what she witnessed in the past.

The "My Space" singer added, "This also comes in addition to false claims that she's previously posted, then deleted. That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can't control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things."

As for the reason why she decided to stop communicating with her parents, Brooke made it clear she had "separate reasons" for "going no contact."

"No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life," she continued.

After opening up about her "loving husband and two beautiful children," she posted a reminder about the "far bigger issues in the world" other than what her family had been going through.