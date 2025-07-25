What to Know About Hulk Hogan and Daughter Brooke Hogan's Estranged Relationship
Hulk Hogan and Brooke Were Reportedly Estranged Following His Divorce From Linda
As the drama in the Hogan family surfaced in March, a source stated Hulk Hogan and his daughter, Brooke Hogan, became estranged following his 2009 divorce from Linda Hogan.
"A lot of damage was done during [Hulk and Linda's] divorce," the insider told Us Weekly in March.
Hulk and Linda wed in 1983. However, the mom-of-two ended their marriage with a divorce filing in November 2007, which they finalized in July 2009.
Brooke Hogan Did Not Attend Hulk and Sky Daily's Marriage Ceremony
Hulk and Brooke's broken relationship became apparent when the "About Us" songstress did not attend the WWE Hall of Famer's wedding to his third wife, Sky Daily, in September 2023.
Brooke later revealed she skipped the event due to "the dynamics of a family unit" that continuously changed over the years.
"With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change," she shared on Instagram. "With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."
Brooke also shared why she did not attend Hulk and Sky's wedding, clarifying, "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values. I wish him well. ❤️."
Brooke Hogan Opened Up About Her Father and Financial Struggles in an Interview
While appearing on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, the "For a Moment" singer reflected on the struggles she dealt with while navigating her career as a singer.
"Nobody knows this at all, you guys are probably the first people I've told, I actually went and I waited tables at the JW Marriott and I was a cocktail server," said the Brooke Knows Best alum. "And I will tell you and I tell everybody this, I had the best time of my life doing that."
According to Brooke, there was a time when she "made a lot of money on TV," but there was also an instance when she was "broke as h---."
"From that time when I was broke down, I built myself back up. So I built my design business. I did the waiting tables thing, I did what I had to do and I didn't want to ... I didn't want to be that person," she continued.
Brooke reportedly refused to ask her father for money since he "has been through so much c--- already that the last thing he needs is a kid that's like, 'Hey, can I have the credit card?'"
Linda Hogan Claimed Brooke 'Doesn't Talk' to Her and Hulk
In an Instagram post, Linda launched into heated rants, claiming her daughter "doesn't talk" to them and that they were unaware when Brooke got married and had twins.
"I don't know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too," she shared, noting Brooke stopped communicating with her after a fight involving Hulk eight years ago.
On the other hand, Linda disclosed she was still close to her "good boy" son, Nick Hogan.
Brooke Hogan Alleged She Was 'Extremely Abused' Throughout Her Childhood
Brooke dropped heartbreaking remarks about her relationship with her parents after Linda shared the video.
In a lengthy statement, the "Touch My Body" singer admitted she tried "very hard to ignore issues" surrounding her family, "in hopes I might have peace in my life."
"Sadly, l've intentionally made myself smaller in my professional career in music and TV; simply to dodge the public negativity surrounding my family that has continuously and relentlessly overshadowed anything I do," she pointed out.
She also talked about Linda's post, which "was concerning enough for people to send to [her]," so she decided to "address the top of a very large iceberg that is [her] immediate family."
"What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what I've dealt with my entire life," Brooke said, alleging Linda's behavior in the post was "mild" compared to what she witnessed in the past.
The "My Space" singer added, "This also comes in addition to false claims that she's previously posted, then deleted. That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can't control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things."
As for the reason why she decided to stop communicating with her parents, Brooke made it clear she had "separate reasons" for "going no contact."
"No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life," she continued.
After opening up about her "loving husband and two beautiful children," she posted a reminder about the "far bigger issues in the world" other than what her family had been going through.
Hulk Hogan Had No Idea Why Brooke Was Not Speaking to Him
As the estranged mom-and-daughter tandem exchanged jabs online, a source told Us Weekly that Hulk was not speaking to Brooke after she distanced herself from the family.
"[Hulk] tells people he doesn't specifically know why Brooke won't speak to him," the source added.
Brooke Hogan 'Feels at Peace' as She Told Her Father She Loved Him Before His Death
Following Hulk's death on July 24, sources said Brooke only learned of his passing after her brother, Nick Hogan, contacted her husband to share the news.
One insider revealed Brooke's last known conversation with Hulk was two weeks before his marriage to Sky in September 2023. During the final phone call, she reportedly had the opportunity to say "I love you" to her father.
With that, Brooke was said to be grateful for the chance to say those words, even though they had been estranged in the years leading up to Hulk's death.