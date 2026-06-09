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Brooke Hogan Opens Up About the Struggles of Motherhood: 'Doing It on Our Own'

Photo of Brooke Hogan.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan opened up about parenting challenges.

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June 9 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

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Brooke Hogan candidly discusses the challenges of being a working mom while navigating adulthood.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, June 6, Hogan, 38, shares her experiences, stating, “So I wanted to come on here and talk about something that I think everybody needs to hear.” She emphasizes the power of social media to connect with others facing similar struggles.

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The Reality Behind Celebrity Support Systems

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Image of She said many people misunderstood her support system.
Source: MEGA

She said many people misunderstood her support system.

Hogan reveals that many people assume she has a “team” supporting her. “I’m sure you got tons of people helping you and you’ve got your team,” someone said to her. Hogan's response is clear: “What team? What team?” This response highlights the misconceptions surrounding her life as a celebrity.

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Image of She mentioned having a supportive husband.
Source: @mizzhogan/INSTAGRAM

She mentioned having a supportive husband.

She does mention having a supportive husband, Steven Oleksy, and a nanny to help care for their newborn twins.

However, she emphasizes, “I don’t have a publicist.” This statement underscores the reality that many working parents face—juggling professional and personal responsibilities without extensive support.

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Coping With Estrangement and Isolation

Image of She addressed estrangement with her late father, Hulk Hogan.
Source: MEGA

She addressed estrangement with her late father, Hulk Hogan.

Hogan also addresses her estrangement from her father, Hulk Hogan, who passed away in 2025. “And that’s not just because of family estrangement,” she notes, pointing out that many families are now dual-income households and often live far from their relatives.

She asserts that many people share similar predicaments, leading to feelings of isolation.

Reflecting on her mental state, Hogan asserts, “I’m not depressed, like, ‘I hate my life.’ I love my life, I love my husband, I love my kids.” Yet, she acknowledges feelings of exhaustion, saying, “I feel like I’m running on empty.”

Why Her Honest Message Resonated With Fans

Image of Her candid message resonated with fans.
Source: MEGA

Her candid message resonated with fans.

Her honest assessment resonates with fans who may relate to the pressures of modern parenting.

Brooke Hogan’s openness encourages others to share their struggles and reminds everyone that even celebrities face challenges. As she continues her journey, fans are left wondering how she will balance her family life with her career.

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