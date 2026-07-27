Hunter Biden Insists 'the Biggest Problem' With the Federal Government Is the 'Closettocracy' as He Lists Male Politicians He Thinks Are Secretly Gay

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Hunter Biden is doubling down on his claim that countless male politicians in Washington, D.C., are secretly gay. Biden, 56, shared his theory on Jennifer Welch's "I've Had It" podcast.

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Hunter Biden Calls Out the 'Closettocracy'

Source: @ivehaditpodcast/youtube Hunter Biden believes Senator Josh Hawley is secretly gay.

"I want to have a little bit of fun here. So your laptop, they had so much fun about it, and I want us to decide our top three MAGA laptops, MAGA men that we could get, you and I and we could just do an all nighter..." Welch expressed, referring to when Biden's private photos and emails were exposed to the public. Biden's first choice would be to explore 46-year-old Senator Josh Hawley's computer. "I believe that the biggest problem in America, in Washington, D.C., with the federal government is not the oligarchy. It's the 'closettocracy' as I call it. It is," he insisted as Welch, 52, cracked up. "And I'm being totally serious. And I can do a list. I don't know these to be true at all, but let's start with the laptop that I want to see."

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'I Mean, That's Really Gay'

Source: @ivehaditpodcast/youtube Podcast host Jennifer Welch and Hunter Biden cracked up at some of Josh Hawley's photos.

"Okay, here's Josh Hawley with Harrison Butker. He's the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs. And this looks like a gay engagement photo," Welch quipped while displaying a photo of the two men on the field together. "I mean, that's really gay." "I just feel like, when the rubber hits the road," Welch said, to which Biden laughed, "So to speak." "These two were not thinking about women," she insisted. The pair laughed more as Welch displayed a snap of Hawley smooching his wife, as she said, "Here he is attempting to have a heterosexual kiss."

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Hunter Biden Targets Ted Cruz

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Hunter Biden says Josh Hawley's photo with Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker "looks like a gay engagement photo"



Hunter: "I believe that the biggest problem in America… in Washington DC with the federal government is the closettocracy as I call it"



Hunter: "Here's Josh Holly with… pic.twitter.com/VN9zpxz9AJ — Arslan (@0xarslan) July 23, 2026 Source: @0xarslan/x;@ivehaditpodcast/youtube The artist thinks Ted Cruz is into 'really kinky' and weird things.

The former first son then named Ted Cruz, 55. "Do you get a gaydar ping from Ted?" the podcast star asked, to which he replied. "No. You know what I get? I get a really, really kinky weird thing. It may not be gay. It may be a little bit of this, it may be a little bit of that, but it may involve animals, too." "Weird. Really weird. Like, by the way, maybe even some stuff that you know, involves like, you know, I don't even want to say," Biden continued. "Yeah, I agree with you," said Welch. "Ted is a weird horrible human being. He's horrible."

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Source: mega Hunter Biden said there's a 'closeted gay mafia' in Washington, D.C.

Biden also mentioned Speaker Mike Johnson and the late Lindsey Graham. "I know for certain and I'm not kidding now, is that there is — and everybody in D.C. knows this. I mean, I lived there for 20 years. My dad was a senator, vice president, president, all my whole life for 54 years of my life," he shared. "Everybody knows there is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington, D.C., and everybody knows every single one of them who's gay."

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'Everybody Knew He Was Gay'

Source: mega Hunter Biden believes Lindsey Graham, Mike Johnson and Josh Hawley are not straight.