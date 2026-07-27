Hunter Biden Insists 'the Biggest Problem' With the Federal Government Is the 'Closettocracy' as He Lists Male Politicians He Thinks Are Secretly Gay
July 27 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden is doubling down on his claim that countless male politicians in Washington, D.C., are secretly gay.
Biden, 56, shared his theory on Jennifer Welch's "I've Had It" podcast.
Hunter Biden Calls Out the 'Closettocracy'
"I want to have a little bit of fun here. So your laptop, they had so much fun about it, and I want us to decide our top three MAGA laptops, MAGA men that we could get, you and I and we could just do an all nighter..." Welch expressed, referring to when Biden's private photos and emails were exposed to the public.
Biden's first choice would be to explore 46-year-old Senator Josh Hawley's computer.
"I believe that the biggest problem in America, in Washington, D.C., with the federal government is not the oligarchy. It's the 'closettocracy' as I call it. It is," he insisted as Welch, 52, cracked up. "And I'm being totally serious. And I can do a list. I don't know these to be true at all, but let's start with the laptop that I want to see."
'I Mean, That's Really Gay'
"Okay, here's Josh Hawley with Harrison Butker. He's the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs. And this looks like a gay engagement photo," Welch quipped while displaying a photo of the two men on the field together. "I mean, that's really gay."
"I just feel like, when the rubber hits the road," Welch said, to which Biden laughed, "So to speak."
"These two were not thinking about women," she insisted.
The pair laughed more as Welch displayed a snap of Hawley smooching his wife, as she said, "Here he is attempting to have a heterosexual kiss."
Hunter Biden Targets Ted Cruz
- Hunter Biden Claims 'Everybody Knew' Lindsey Graham Was Gay While Accusing Washington, D.C., of Being Run by a 'Closeted Gay Mafia'
- Hunter Biden Hints at Other Republican Politicians in the 'Closeted Gay Mafia' After Wild Claim About Lindsey Graham's Sexuality
- Hunter Biden Claims Ted Cruz Is Into 'Really Kinky' Things as He Speculates About Senator's Private Life in Unusual Podcast Interview
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The former first son then named Ted Cruz, 55.
"Do you get a gaydar ping from Ted?" the podcast star asked, to which he replied. "No. You know what I get? I get a really, really kinky weird thing. It may not be gay. It may be a little bit of this, it may be a little bit of that, but it may involve animals, too."
"Weird. Really weird. Like, by the way, maybe even some stuff that you know, involves like, you know, I don't even want to say," Biden continued.
"Yeah, I agree with you," said Welch. "Ted is a weird horrible human being. He's horrible."
Biden also mentioned Speaker Mike Johnson and the late Lindsey Graham.
"I know for certain and I'm not kidding now, is that there is — and everybody in D.C. knows this. I mean, I lived there for 20 years. My dad was a senator, vice president, president, all my whole life for 54 years of my life," he shared. "Everybody knows there is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington, D.C., and everybody knows every single one of them who's gay."
'Everybody Knew He Was Gay'
"I believe that internal conflict creates so much vitriol inside a person, that they take it out on the rest of the world and they do," he said. "So what they do is their whole lives they've been closeted. And so you have this like black ball inside yourself, this blackened heart by the fact that you can't be who you want to be. And so you take it out on everybody else."
Added the artist, "I liked Lindsey Graham when I was a kid, but everybody knew that he was gay."