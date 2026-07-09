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Hunter Biden Rips Donald Trump for Continuously Disrespecting Female Reporters: 'How Does He Get Away With It?'

Photo of Hunter Biden and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden had harsh words for Donald Trump's unpresidential behavior toward female reporters.

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July 9 2026, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden had a lot to say about Donald Trump's disrespectful behavior toward female reporters.

Joe Biden's son, 56, took shots at the president, 80, during an appearance on The Jim Acosta Show, referencing Trump's interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker last month, during which he abruptly walked out.

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Source: @MarcoFoster_

Hunter Biden made an appearance on 'The Jim Acosta Show.'

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Hunter Biden Blasted Donald Trump's Behavior Toward Female Reporters

Photo of Hunter Biden blasted Donald Trump for calling a female reporter 'piggy.'
Source: The Jim Acosta Show/YouTube

Hunter Biden blasted Donald Trump for calling a female reporter 'piggy.'

"How does he get away with it?" he asked. "That interview with NBC where he got up and left, that’s considered a tough interview? Because she asked him one question? It wasn’t as if she was hounding him over the period of an hour. It was literally one question and he got up and walked out."

Hunter also highlighted another incident where the POTUS called a female reporter a derogatory name.

“He turned to a reporter … on the plane and said, ‘Quiet, piggy,'" he recounted before turning to host and former CNN journalist Jim Acosta. "Why is it that none of your former colleagues turned to him and said, ‘Go f--- yourself, Mr. President?'”

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Social Media Quickly Reacted to Hunter Biden's Insights

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Photo of Social media warned that Donald Trump had power without 'accountability.'
Source: MEGA

Social media warned that Donald Trump had power without 'accountability.'

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many sharing their opinions in the comments section.

"There is no dignity left in the Office of President. The man has always been a p----. Now he’s a p---- who thinks he owns the country and unilaterally knows what’s best," one user wrote, while another said, "Hunter Biden is right, power without accountability is dangerous."

"Exactly. We need to have people give him s---, right back to his face, in public," a third added. "He doesn't deserve respect, because he gives NONE."

Hunter Biden Breaks Silence on Melania Trump Lawsuit

Photo of Hunter Biden claimed that the FLOTUS threatened to sue him for $1 billion.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden claimed that the FLOTUS threatened to sue him for $1 billion.

Hunter's comments come days after he broke his silence on a report that Melania Trump threatened to sue him for a hefty $1 billion after claiming s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein introduced her husband, whom she married in 2005.

“I’m not an expert on the Epstein files — I have no idea because I already got sued for a billion dollars by Melania that didn’t go anywhere,” Hunter explained during an appearance on Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast on Tuesday, July 7. "Like, by the way, I don’t have two nickels to rub together, let alone a billion dollars."

Hunter claimed Melania, 56, sent him a cease-and-desist letter, saying she was going to sue him for a billion dollars.

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