Hunter Biden Rips Donald Trump for Continuously Disrespecting Female Reporters: 'How Does He Get Away With It?'

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Hunter Biden had a lot to say about Donald Trump's disrespectful behavior toward female reporters. Joe Biden's son, 56, took shots at the president, 80, during an appearance on The Jim Acosta Show, referencing Trump's interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker last month, during which he abruptly walked out.

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Hunter Biden on Trump: “How does he get away with it? He turned to a reporter on the plane and said, ‘Quiet, piggy.’ Why is it that none of your former colleagues turned to him and said, ‘Go fuck yourself, Mr. President’?” pic.twitter.com/3i0PsAypLU — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 8, 2026 Source: @MarcoFoster_ Hunter Biden made an appearance on 'The Jim Acosta Show.'

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Hunter Biden Blasted Donald Trump's Behavior Toward Female Reporters

Source: The Jim Acosta Show/YouTube Hunter Biden blasted Donald Trump for calling a female reporter 'piggy.'

"How does he get away with it?" he asked. "That interview with NBC where he got up and left, that’s considered a tough interview? Because she asked him one question? It wasn’t as if she was hounding him over the period of an hour. It was literally one question and he got up and walked out." Hunter also highlighted another incident where the POTUS called a female reporter a derogatory name. “He turned to a reporter … on the plane and said, ‘Quiet, piggy,'" he recounted before turning to host and former CNN journalist Jim Acosta. "Why is it that none of your former colleagues turned to him and said, ‘Go f--- yourself, Mr. President?'”

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Social Media Quickly Reacted to Hunter Biden's Insights

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Source: MEGA Social media warned that Donald Trump had power without 'accountability.'

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many sharing their opinions in the comments section. "There is no dignity left in the Office of President. The man has always been a p----. Now he’s a p---- who thinks he owns the country and unilaterally knows what’s best," one user wrote, while another said, "Hunter Biden is right, power without accountability is dangerous." "Exactly. We need to have people give him s---, right back to his face, in public," a third added. "He doesn't deserve respect, because he gives NONE."

Hunter Biden Breaks Silence on Melania Trump Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden claimed that the FLOTUS threatened to sue him for $1 billion.