Hunter Biden Rips Donald Trump for Continuously Disrespecting Female Reporters: 'How Does He Get Away With It?'
July 9 2026, Published 6:29 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden had a lot to say about Donald Trump's disrespectful behavior toward female reporters.
Joe Biden's son, 56, took shots at the president, 80, during an appearance on The Jim Acosta Show, referencing Trump's interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker last month, during which he abruptly walked out.
Hunter Biden Blasted Donald Trump's Behavior Toward Female Reporters
"How does he get away with it?" he asked. "That interview with NBC where he got up and left, that’s considered a tough interview? Because she asked him one question? It wasn’t as if she was hounding him over the period of an hour. It was literally one question and he got up and walked out."
Hunter also highlighted another incident where the POTUS called a female reporter a derogatory name.
“He turned to a reporter … on the plane and said, ‘Quiet, piggy,'" he recounted before turning to host and former CNN journalist Jim Acosta. "Why is it that none of your former colleagues turned to him and said, ‘Go f--- yourself, Mr. President?'”
Social Media Quickly Reacted to Hunter Biden's Insights
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- Hunter Biden Breaks Silence on Melania Trump 'Threatening' Him With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Claiming Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Her to Husband Donald
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The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many sharing their opinions in the comments section.
"There is no dignity left in the Office of President. The man has always been a p----. Now he’s a p---- who thinks he owns the country and unilaterally knows what’s best," one user wrote, while another said, "Hunter Biden is right, power without accountability is dangerous."
"Exactly. We need to have people give him s---, right back to his face, in public," a third added. "He doesn't deserve respect, because he gives NONE."
Hunter Biden Breaks Silence on Melania Trump Lawsuit
Hunter's comments come days after he broke his silence on a report that Melania Trump threatened to sue him for a hefty $1 billion after claiming s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein introduced her husband, whom she married in 2005.
“I’m not an expert on the Epstein files — I have no idea because I already got sued for a billion dollars by Melania that didn’t go anywhere,” Hunter explained during an appearance on Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast on Tuesday, July 7. "Like, by the way, I don’t have two nickels to rub together, let alone a billion dollars."
Hunter claimed Melania, 56, sent him a cease-and-desist letter, saying she was going to sue him for a billion dollars.