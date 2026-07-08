Hunter Biden Breaks Silence on Melania Trump 'Threatening' Him With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Claiming Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Her to Husband Donald

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'I'm Not an Expert on the Epstein Files'

Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Hunter Biden discussed Melania Trump on Benny Blanco's podcast.

“I’m not an expert on the Epstein files — I have no idea because I already got sued for a billion dollars by Melania that didn’t go anywhere,” Hunter noted. “A billion?” co-host Kristen Batalucco asked. “Well, yeah, a billion,” Hunter replied. “Like, by the way, I don’t have two nickels to rub together, let alone a billion dollars.”

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Hunter Biden broke his silence for the first time about Melania Trump threatening to sue him over his Jeffrey Epstein claims.

“You got sued for a billion dollars?” Lil Dicky, 38, chimed in. “Yeah, well, she sent me a cease and desist letter and said that they were going to sue for a billion dollars," the second son of Joe Biden went on. “Can you sue people for whatever amount of money you want?” Kristen then wondered. “Yeah, you can do whatever you want,” Blanco, 38, said, while Lil Dicky interjected: “That’s America, sweetheart.”

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Donald and Melania Trump Married in 2005

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Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump met at a party in 1998.

Melania, 56, and the POTUS, 80, married in 2005 after meeting at a society event in 1998. In an August 2025 interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, Hunter alleged: "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are so wide and deep."

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Melania Trump's Lawyers Sent Hunter Biden a Letter After His Statements

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years.

A letter the former Slovenian model's lawyers issued to Hunter was obtained by the BBC and said his allegations were "false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory." The note demanded he retract and apologize for the accusations or he will be forced to pay "over $1 billion in damages." It also alleged the first lady suffered "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" because of Hunter's claim.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump gave a press conference in April about her relationship to Jeffrey Epstein.