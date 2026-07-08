Hunter Biden Breaks Silence on Melania Trump 'Threatening' Him With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Claiming Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Her to Husband Donald
July 8 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden addressed the report that Melania Trump threatened to sue him for a hefty $1 billion after he claimed s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump in the 1990s.
The artist, 56, discussed the allegations when he appeared on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast.
'I'm Not an Expert on the Epstein Files'
“I’m not an expert on the Epstein files — I have no idea because I already got sued for a billion dollars by Melania that didn’t go anywhere,” Hunter noted.
“A billion?” co-host Kristen Batalucco asked.
“Well, yeah, a billion,” Hunter replied. “Like, by the way, I don’t have two nickels to rub together, let alone a billion dollars.”
“You got sued for a billion dollars?” Lil Dicky, 38, chimed in.
“Yeah, well, she sent me a cease and desist letter and said that they were going to sue for a billion dollars," the second son of Joe Biden went on.
“Can you sue people for whatever amount of money you want?” Kristen then wondered.
“Yeah, you can do whatever you want,” Blanco, 38, said, while Lil Dicky interjected: “That’s America, sweetheart.”
Donald and Melania Trump Married in 2005
- Melania Trump Threatens to Sue Hunter Biden for $1 Billion After He Claimed Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Her to Husband Donald
- Did Jeffrey Epstein Really Introduce Donald and Melania Trump? What We Know So Far Amid Rumors
- 'Shameless' Melania Trump Criticized for Promoting Her Memoir in Jeffrey Epstein Speech: 'Grift Runs Deep in the Family'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Melania, 56, and the POTUS, 80, married in 2005 after meeting at a society event in 1998.
In an August 2025 interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, Hunter alleged: "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are so wide and deep."
Melania Trump's Lawyers Sent Hunter Biden a Letter After His Statements
A letter the former Slovenian model's lawyers issued to Hunter was obtained by the BBC and said his allegations were "false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory."
The note demanded he retract and apologize for the accusations or he will be forced to pay "over $1 billion in damages." It also alleged the first lady suffered "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" because of Hunter's claim.
The former attorney refused to show remorse for his statements, telling Andrew, 29, on his Channel 5 show last year that he was basing his assertions on what he heard from journalist Michael Wolff, as well as from New York Times reporters Annie Carney and Maggie Haberman.
The New York Times "reported that sources said that Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be the person to introduce Donald Trump to Melania at that time," Hunter declared.
"I don’t think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a designed distraction because it’s not about who introduced whom to whom. I don’t know how that in any way rises to the level of defamation to begin with," Hunter added.
Melania herself refuted Hunter's words in April when she gave a press conference and stated: "Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998."