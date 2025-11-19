Jimmy Kimmel Compares Donald Trump's 'Quiet, Piggy' Comment to 'Workplace Harassment' Amid Jeffrey Epstein Drama: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump 'Loses His Mind' When Asked About Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been scolding reporters for asking about Jeffrey Epstein.

"Every time he gets asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he loses his mind," Kimmel continued just hours after the House and Senate passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with a vote of 427-1 — ordering the release of all unclassified files related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's trafficking scheme. The late-night show then cut to a clip of Trump speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, pointing at a female Bloomberg journalist and scolding, "Quiet, piggy." "He called her piggy," Kimmel reiterated in disbelief. "He said 'Quiet, piggy' to a reporter and it barely made the news."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel slammed Donald Trump during his late-night monologue.

"If a man spoke like that to a female coworker in a workplace harassment training video, you’d go, 'Ah, that’s over the top. Nobody would do that,'" Kimmel declared, comparing the U.S. commander-in-chief's behavior to professional misconduct. The late-night host comedically noted: "If the pilot on Air Force One behaved like the president, he wouldn’t be allowed to fly the plane."

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump for Defending Murder of Saudi Journalist

Source: MEGA Donald Trump defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Elsewhere in Tuesday night's monologue, Kimmel also trashed the president for defending Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordering the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. "This is a guy who gave a green light to the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, who'd been critical of bin Salman's regime," Kimmel explained, referring to Trump's press conference with the Saudi prince earlier on Tuesday. The television host continued: "So naturally, Trump is pulling out all the stops for his trillionaire friend, who also happens to be doing business with [his sons] Don Jr. and Eric."

Donald Trump Wants ABC's Broadcasting License 'Taken Away'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inside of the Oval Office on November 18.

Kimmel additionally referenced a moment between Trump and ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce during Tuesday's Oval Office briefing, when the president called her a "terrible reporter" for asking about Khashoggi's murder and the Epstein files before lashing out against her employer. Playing a video of Trump's comments during Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Trump could be heard saying, "ABC, your crappy company, is one of the perpetrators... I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong." Continuing to berate ABC, Trump added, "And we have a great commissioner, the chairman, who should look at that."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was briefly suspended in September.