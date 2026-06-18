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'Offended' Hunter Biden Blasts Donald Trump for Holding UFC Match at 'Sacred' White House and Acting Like an 'Emperor' With a 'Colosseum'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden noted the White House 'belongs to the people.'

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June 18 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden posted a lengthy and passionate message to Joe Rogan explaining why himself and countless other Americans were "offended" over Donald Trump holding a UFC match on the White House's South Lawn. The address came after the podcaster told critics of the event to "shut the f--- up."

The first son said his issue had "nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights," as he commended CEO Dana White for turning his brand into a "bonafide American success story."

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The White House 'Belongs to the People'

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Photo of Hunter Biden shamed Donald Trump for having the UFC match on the 'sacred' White House lawn.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden shamed Donald Trump for having the UFC match on the 'sacred' White House lawn.

"My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred. And unlike many of the great powers that came before us, these American monuments belong to all of us. Not to whoever happens to hold power at the moment," Biden expressed, noting the White House "does not belong" to Trump or any other president.

"It belongs to the people," he stated. "To treat it as Caesar treated the Colosseum is antithetical to everything our founding fathers fought for. This is not Rome. Presidents are not emperors doling out bread and circuses for the peasants."

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Hunter Biden Slams Donald Trump

Photo of The former first son is 'offended' by the president's constant White House renovations.
Source: MEGA

The former first son is 'offended' by the president's constant White House renovations.

Biden criticized the POTUS for having the event at the White House, as by doing so, "what he was saying to the rest of us is: 'This is my house. I own it. I will do with it what I please. I’ll build a colosseum and have the gladiators fight under my gaze. I’ll tear down the East Wing. I’ll pave over the Rose Garden. I’ll cover everything in gold and marble. I’ll erase the names of all the men who came before me.'"

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Hunter Biden Challenges Donald Trump Jr. to a Cage Match

Photo of Hunter Biden proposed a 'cage match' against Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden proposed a 'cage match' against Donald Trump Jr.

"The White House is not Buckingham Palace. It is not the Palace of Versailles. It is not the Forbidden City of Beijing. It does not belong to an emperor, or a king, or a commissar," he concluded. "The White House belongs to us. All of us. The person who sits behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office is nothing more than an honored guest. A temporary caretaker. The President is our servant. Not our Caesar."

Biden wrapped up his post by writing, "Cage match between me and Don Jr.? Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn."

Photo of Hunter Biden called out the president for acting like a king or emperor.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden called out the president for acting like a king or emperor.

As OK! reported, Trump had the UFC Freedom 250 match as part of the celebration for the country's 250th anniversary, but he notably scheduled it for his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14.

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