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Hunter Biden Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety After Addiction Battle: 'I’m More Proud of That Than Anything I’ve Ever Done'

Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden shared a message of support to other addicts.

June 2 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden is celebrating seven years of sobriety!

He marked the occasion on Monday, June 1, by sharing a personal video and message with the public, expressing immense gratitude for his recovery and the community that supported him.

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Hunter Biden Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety

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Hunter Biden,Candace Owens.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden discussed his cocaine addiction on Candace Owens' podcast.

“Hey everybody, just a quick message to say thank you to everybody who has messaged me on seven years clean and sober. I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life, and I want everybody to know that is still out there sick and suffering, there’s a way out,” he said in the video. “And that way out is together. I’m so proud to be a part of this community, and I’m just so grateful for all the love and support everybody has given me. So, thank you again.”

The milestone comes shortly after he opened up about his history with cocaine addiction and public scrutiny during a deep-dive interview with far-right influencer Candace Owens.

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'The Way Out Is Together'

Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has been sober since June 1, 2019.

In the podcast, which aired on May 21, the 56-year-old son of former President Joe Biden clarified his sobriety date is June 1, 2019. He noted the Bureau of Probation has strictly verified his progress through regular drug testing.

He detailed how the total public exposure of his stolen digital footprint — including text messages and photos — initially pushed him into deep shame, though it ultimately led him toward recovery.

“It forced me into a choice, and the choice was do I get out of bed and live or do I die? And it became that much of a dichotomy," Hunter spilled. "And I chose to live. It wasn’t easy, and maintaining sobriety in that kind of pressure cooker is often the thing that triggers you. But something broke me in a good way, which was I no longer have any fear.”

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Hunter Biden,Beau Biden
Source: MEGA

The former first son admitted losing brother Beau led him to turn to drugs and alcohol.

When asked directly by Candace whether the small bag of cocaine discovered at the White House entrance in July 2023 belonged to him, Hunter denied it.

He pointed out that he had been sober for years and was not even at the facility at the time.

The discussion extensively covered his past grief, including surviving the 1972 car crash that killed his mother and sister, as well as the tragic 2015 passing of his brother, Beau Biden, at the age of 46 after a battle with brain cancer.

'I Never Felt More Alone'

Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden admitted he 'lost hope' after his brother died from brain cancer.

"After Beau died, I never felt more alone. I lost hope," Hunter said.

According to a CBS News article, Hunter described intense, prolonged periods of drug use and insomnia following his brother's death.

Hunter also discussed the relationship between his brother's passing and his addiction in his memoir, Beautiful Things, telling the BBC, "My brother had just died, I'd separated with my wife, I was in an apartment by myself, and I was basically drinking myself to death... grief does funny things. And combine that with addiction, and it is a really hard thing to overcome."

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