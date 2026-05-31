Inside Hunter Biden's Move Abroad Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Troubles

A recent court filing revealed Hunter Biden is living outside the U.S. and 'cannot pay his current lawyers.'

A recent court filing revealed Hunter Biden is living overseas, just a year after his father's presidential term ended in 2025.

The artist's new attorney, Barry Coburn, disclosed in a 14-page court filing on April 6 that "Mr. Biden lives abroad." The court document was submitted in connection with a civil lawsuit over $50,000 in unpaid legal fees.

"He cannot pay his current lawyers," Barry added. "Our client is impecunious. We have not engaged a billing consultant or forensic accountant to review the bills, just as we have not engaged an e-discovery vendor. We cannot afford it."

In papers submitted by Winston & Strawn LLP in a Washington D.C., civil court, the former first son had failed to pay a "substantial portion" of the fees owed to his attorneys. It further asserted that Hunter lacked the financial means to hire specialists to assist with the case, noting he manually searched his own emails to find relevant documents instead of relying on external resources.

Winston & Strawn LLP previously represented Hunter in a series of criminal cases, including a felony gun trial in Delaware in 2024.

The reported relocation followed Joe Biden's departure from the White House at the conclusion of his presidency in January 2025.

During an appearance in a November 2025 episode of the "Wide Awake Podcast," Hunter stated he failed to pay his fees and was $17 million in debt. He also discussed his mounting legal and financial struggles on The Shawn Ryan Show, noting "nobody's riding to the rescue" for him.

"My dad, you know, entered the presidency as the poorest man to ever take the office. And he left the presidency [as] the, you know, not poorest, I mean, he's fine, but he has no, we have no generational wealth," said Hunter. "I don't have any, you know, despite what these guys say, like there's no billions of dollars buried underneath my dad's house."