Hunter Biden Admits He Ruined His Real Teeth by 'Smoking Too Much Crack' After Rumored $69,000 Dental Procedures

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Hunter Biden couldn't help but crack a smile when talking about his veneers. The second son of former president Joe Biden appeared on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast and opened up about his dental issues.

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Hunter Biden appeared on a recent episode of Benny Blanco's podcast.

Benny, 38, first asked Hunter, 56, if his "great teeth" were actually "real." The former attorney confessed his choppers were in fact, fake.

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Hunter Biden's Veneers Reportedly Cost $69,000

Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Benny Blanco was curious if Hunter Biden's teeth were real.

"When did you get them," the record producer wondered, to which Hunter joked: "After smoking too much crack for a long time." "I had caps and I knocked two of my teeth out playing football," the businessman explained. "One dentist told me — I grew up on well water — I didn't [drink] enough fluoride." According to the New York Post, Hunter spent over $69,000 to fix his teeth at Smile Design Cosmetic Dentistry in Manhattan. Hunter has been sober since 2019 as he previously suffered with severe drug and alcohol addiction.

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Hunter Biden Has Been Sober Since 2019

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Hunter Biden has been sober since 2019.

In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter detailed his substance abuse issues and even marked seven years of sobriety with a candid post on June 1. “Hey everybody, just a quick message to say thank you to everybody who has messaged me on seven years clean and sober. I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life, and I want everybody to know that is still out there sick and suffering, there’s a way out,” he said in his social media video at the time.

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden is the second son of Joe Biden.

In his book, he revealed he was "smoking crack every 15 minutes" at his absolute worst. Hunter also noted his money "turned into a major enabler during my steepest skid into addiction" and it "hounded me to spend recklessly, dangerously, destructively." He explained the height of his addiction occurred when his father served as vice president in the Barack Obama administration, between 2009 and 2017.

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Hunter Biden's Addiction Intensified After His Brother Beau Died

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden celebrated seven years of sobriety last month.