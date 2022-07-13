Hunter Biden Frustrates Neighbors With Malibu Move Leaving Former Digs A 'Tent City'

"As homeowners in Venice, our neighbors have struggled with the out of control homelessness that has made our streets and neighborhoods unsafe," Venice resident Ann McElhinney told the outlet.

"When Hunter moved into the neighborhood, his street was immediately cleared of the homeless," she continued. "The minute he moved up to Malibu, his old street in Venice became a tent city. How is this fair to Venice homeowners?"

McElhinney added, "It just shows how the Bidens truly live a different life from the rest of us."