Hunter Biden Fires Shots at Jake Tapper and Trump Family in Heated Tirade After Celebrating 7 Years of Sobriety
June 3 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden blasted journalist Jake Tapper and Donald Trump's children in a fiery rant on X.
The youngest son of Joe Biden took to social media on Wednesday, June 3, to criticize the CNN anchorman, 57, and the president's family.
Hunter Biden's Scathing X Post Called Out Donald Trump's Children
"So let me get this straight. Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom [Jill Biden]," Hunter began his post about the CNN star, who recently disputed several claims in Jill's new memoir, View From the East Wing, as well as the events of the 2024 presidential election.
"Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka [Trump] are building a private island paradise on Albanian-protected land," he wrote. "Don Jr. married the daughter of [Jeffrey] Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan."
Hunter was referring to several different events: Jared, 45, and Ivanka, 44, are reportedly planning to build a luxury resort on an island in Albania, while Don Jr., 48, tied the knot with new wife Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas on May 23.
Bettina's father, Harry Loy, was a Palm Beach businessman who managed accounts for the dead s-- offender in the 1990s.
"Eric [Trump] is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted," Hunter went on.
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Hunter Biden Commemorated 7 Years of Sobriety on June 1
"And I know: 'But what about your paintings, Hunter?' he scoffed on X. "Please."
"Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in 8 days. This after an unscheduled visit to the hospital — because he 'likes getting check ups.' Thank God Jake Tapper (or as I like to call him — the Brick Tamland of his generation) is on the case hunting down clues in a book about my mom’s experience as First Lady four years ago," he wrote in a follow-up post.
One of Hunter's main pastimes is creating mixed-media artworks, with some pieces ranging from $55,000 to $225,000.
Hunter's statements came just two days after he celebrated seven years of sobriety on the platform. He shared a candid video with followers on X June 1, where he commemorated the happy occasion.
"7 years sober today. Thank you to everyone who has walked this road with me," he captioned the clip.
Hunter Biden Had an Intervention in 2019
“Hey everybody, just a quick message to say thank you to everybody who has messaged me on seven years clean and sober. I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life, and I want everybody to know that is still out there sick and suffering, there’s a way out,” he said.
“And that way out is together. I’m so proud to be a part of this community, and I’m just so grateful for all the love and support everybody has given me. So, thank you again," Hunter continued.
The former attorney battled drug and alcohol addiction issues throughout his life, undergoing an intervention in 2019.