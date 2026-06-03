Hunter Biden Fires Shots at Jake Tapper and Trump Family in Heated Tirade After Celebrating 7 Years of Sobriety

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden's Scathing X Post Called Out Donald Trump's Children

So let me get this straight.



Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom.



Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land.



Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan.… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026 Source: @HunterBiden/X Hunter Biden took to X on June 3 to share his thoughts on Donald Trump's children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden slammed the Trump family on social media.

"Eric [Trump] is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted," Hunter went on.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden Commemorated 7 Years of Sobriety on June 1

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden is seven years sober as of June 1.

"And I know: 'But what about your paintings, Hunter?' he scoffed on X. "Please." "Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in 8 days. This after an unscheduled visit to the hospital — because he 'likes getting check ups.' Thank God Jake Tapper (or as I like to call him — the Brick Tamland of his generation) is on the case hunting down clues in a book about my mom’s experience as First Lady four years ago," he wrote in a follow-up post. One of Hunter's main pastimes is creating mixed-media artworks, with some pieces ranging from $55,000 to $225,000. Hunter's statements came just two days after he celebrated seven years of sobriety on the platform. He shared a candid video with followers on X June 1, where he commemorated the happy occasion. "7 years sober today. Thank you to everyone who has walked this road with me," he captioned the clip.

Hunter Biden Had an Intervention in 2019

Source: MEGA One of Hunter Biden's main pastimes is creating mixed-media artworks.