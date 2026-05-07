Jake Tapper Calls Out Donald Trump for Not Understanding Kids' Card Game in Hilarious Meme
May 7 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
CNN anchor Jake Tapper called out an UNO-themed meme posted by the Trump administration, asking if the U.S. and President Donald Trump are "losing the propaganda war.”
The Thursday, May 7, segment on The Lead highlighted a digital back-and-forth between the White House and Iran amidst an ongoing conflict.
The administration released a UNO-themed graphic or video with the caption "I have all the cards," intended to project strength and leverage in the conflict.
Social media — and Iran — pounced on it because in UNO, the player with the fewest cards wins.
“Now, unfortunately, if you’ve ever played Uno, the objective is to have no cards. Having all the cards is a losing hand. So, the Iranian Consulate General in India replied on X with a meme saying, yes, we have less cards, and his cards are draw four, which is how you win Uno, forcing the other person to have all the cards,” Tapper explained.
Iranian-affiliated accounts countered with an AI-generated video showing the UNO game from a different perspective, where Trump appears to lose the game to an Iranian official.
Tapper questioned the effectiveness of the administration's "hype videos," noting that foreign adversaries like Iran are using sophisticated AI and memes to troll the U.S effectively.
“Since the start of the war, official Iranian government and embassy accounts, plus some regime and propaganda groups based in Iran, have been dropping a whole bunch of English-language memes and AI-generated videos all over the place. Trump allies might be concerned. Some of these posts are racking up millions of views, and they borrow from American culture and mock Trump,” he continued.
He asked whether these tactics were backfiring and if the U.S. was losing its grip on the narrative.
“Peter, I hate to say it because the regime clearly is the bad guys, but they’re not bad at this,” Tapper said to his guest, Peter Pomerantsev, senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Agora Institute researching propaganda, disinformation and the impact of information warfare on politics.
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Pomerantsev agreed, replying, “No, they’ve really been very, very cunning and very successful. I mean, we saw the Lego videos where, you know, the Iranians are using Lego videos to kind of do two things. They’re cleansing their own image because no longer are they the mad mullahs of our narratives. They’re now these cute Lego characters.”
This critique followed earlier comments by Tapper, who blasted the administration for treating the war "like a game.”
He previously highlighted White House social media posts that used footage from video games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto, montages of Hollywood "bad guys" from shows like Breaking Bad and movies like Star Wars under the caption "JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY,” and Clips from the film Tropic Thunder, which led actor Ben Stiller to request their removal publicly.