NEWS Melania Trump Threatens to Sue Hunter Biden for $1 Billion After He Claimed Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Her to Husband Donald Source: MEGA Hunter Biden recently claimed Melania Trump was 'introduced' to Donald Trump by Jeffrey Epstein. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 14 2025, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump is ready to take legal action against Hunter Biden over "disparaging" claims that she was introduced to her husband Donald Trump by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The first lady of the United States put former President Joe Biden's son "on notice," as she threatened to sue Hunter for "over $1 billion" following the former attorney's August 5 appearance on the YouTube show Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan. In an August 6 letter sent to Hunter and his lawyer Abbe Lowell by Melania's attorney Alejandro Brito, the former first son was ordered to "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" he made about Donald's wife earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden 'on Notice' After Tying Melania Trump to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Melania Trump threatened to take legal action against Hunter Biden over Jeffrey Epstein claims.

"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito declared, per legal documents obtained by Fox News. According to Melania's attorney, Hunter's claim that "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump" is false. During his interview with Andrew Callaghan, Hunter alleged, "the connections are, like, so wide and deep."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's Lawyer Slams 'Attention'-Seeking Hunter Biden

Source: MEGA Melania Trump warned Hunter Biden she would sue him for 'over $1 billion.'

"Given your vast history of trading on the names of others – including your surname – for your personal benefit, it is obvious that you published these false and defamatory statements about Mrs. Trump to draw attention to yourself," Brito insisted. As part of Melania's demands, Brito ordered Hunter to "immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the video" and "immediately issue an apology for the false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements." "If you do not comply with the above by August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EST, Mrs. Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce her legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for over $1 billion dollars in damages," Melania's attorney explained. "You are on notice."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's Legal Team Shuts Down Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's lawyers denied a connection between the first lady and Jeffrey Epstein.

The president's wife has had her legal team make similar demands in the past over claims tying her to Epstein. Last month, Melania's lawyers made The Daily Beast take down a story about the first lady and apologize for suggesting she was connected to the accused trafficker. Meanwhile, James Carville had to publicly apologize and remove an episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast last week after suggesting there was an "Epstein connection" between Melania and Donald.

Source: MEGA Melania and Donald Trump have been married since 2005.