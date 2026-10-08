Politics ICE Arrest: Deputy Director Slams Employment of Undocumented Worker on Democratic Campaign Who Committed Public Exposure Source: DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY,ICE DHS said an immigrant arrested by ICE worked as a campaign canvasser for PA Dem Janelle Stelson, who denied the allegations. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 8 2026, Published 10:15 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe, a 35-year-old Nigerian national, on October 1, following his arrest and guilty plea for disorderly conduct in Pennsylvania. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Igbojekwe worked as a campaign canvasser for Janelle Stelson, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania's 10th congressional district. However, the Stelson campaign strongly denied any affiliation, stating they never employed him.

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What Did Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe Do?

Source: DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe was arrested for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in September.

Local police arrested Igbojekwe on September 27 in East Pennsboro Township, Penn. Authorities caught him with his pants down inside a vehicle near a residential park. Originally facing charges for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, he ultimately pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct. According to DHS, Igbojekwe legally entered the U.S. in 2017. His authorized stay expired in 2019, making him unlawfully present, though he was later granted deferred action in 2021.

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Source: UNSPLASH Janelle Stelson denied employing Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe.

Federal officials and local reports said Igbojekwe claimed he was waiting to hand out flyers. Police also found campaign literature inside his vehicle at the scene. “It’s unbelievable that Janelle Stelson would employ an illegal alien to work on a congressional campaign, let alone a pervert who exposed himself in public,” ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall said in a statement. Representatives from the Stelson campaign released a swift rebuttal. They noted they had never heard of the individual before his arrest and stated, "If he is an illegal immigrant who committed a crime, he should be deported.” In contrast, American citizen and Republican candidate for Clerk of Palm Beach County Mike Caruso — who faces five felony counts: kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child, and child abuse causing mental injury — remains on the ballot for the 2026 midterms as he faces Democratic challenger Yvette Drucker.

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Source: UNSPLASH Mike Caruso remains on the Florida ballot despite the allegations against him.

Caruso, who was suspended from the job for which he is seeking reelection, faces horrific allegations of molesting his own grandson. The Palm Beach County Republican Party drew heavy criticism after including Caruso, who was released from jail on bond, in an election-year social media voter guide. High-profile Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, publicly blasted the inclusion, calling it "ridiculous" and "disgusting.” After backlash from state leaders and the Florida Republican Party, the local Palm Beach GOP deleted the post and removed Caruso from its official digital materials. He is still on the ballot, however.

Inside ICE's Detainments

Source: MEGA A reported claimed that ICE has detained over 500 U.S. citizens.