Ice Spice Declares She's 'Thick Again' as Rapper Flashes Her Butt in Front of the Eiffel Tower During Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Ice Spice flashed her "Phat Butt" in front of the Eiffel Tower — and fans are not complaining.
On Tuesday, March 11, the famed rapper appeared to tease a new single while dancing in France during Paris Fashion Week in a rather revealing ensemble.
"Thick again ❤️," Ice Spice captioned the clip — which featured fresh lyrics from the "Princess Diana" rapper, as she wore a skirt that barely covered her bum and a cleavage-baring, cropped, long-sleeved jacket that she wore only partially zipped.
The 25-year-old proudly let her behind be exposed while giving it a slight grab with her hand and continuing to lip-sync along to her unreleased tune.
"She got thin but she wanna get thick again/ Shawty got back on her oats," Ice Spice raps in the song. "He stay on my body it's hard to get rid of him/ He know that I like him the most/ He takin' me out and he's spendin' a lot/ I be in Louis and 'Lenci a lot."
The verse appeared to be a dig at haters criticizing the award-winning artist online due to her recent weight loss, with some harsh critics claiming she looked better before shedding a few pounds.
After uploading the video, Ice Spice was flooded with reactions from fans in the comments section of her post.
"SHE GOT THICK AGAIN NOW EVERYBODY IS A FAN AGAIN 😂😂," one person pointed out regarding the switch-up in support of the "Barbie World" hitmaker, as a second individual stated, "Baddest in the game! I keep tryna tell y'all 😍."
"🥹 bae, they weren’t with you since day 1, stop playing 💚," a third follower declared, while a fourth excited admirer exclaimed: "YASSSSS NEW MUSIC OMG FINALLY."
Meanwhile, a few celebrities hyped Ice Spice up, with Emily Ratajkowski telling the Bronx native she's "always perfect tho," while Paris Hilton declared the "Did It First" rapper was "sliving 🔥🔥."
Ice Spice has been candid in recent months about her fitness journey — and was quick to call out "lazy a-- b-----" via X Spaces after trolls were accusing her of taking some sort of weight-loss drug.
"B----, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic," she quipped on the social media platform at the time. "That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy a-- b-----never heard of a gym? It’s called a gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the h---? Maybe if I was sitting home all f------ day, it’d be easier to stay big."