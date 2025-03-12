or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Paris Fashion Week
OK LogoNEWS

Ice Spice Declares She's 'Thick Again' as Rapper Flashes Her Butt in Front of the Eiffel Tower During Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Photo of Ice Spice.
Source: MEGA

Breaking news: Ice Spice is 'thick again!'

By:

March 12 2025, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ice Spice flashed her "Phat Butt" in front of the Eiffel Tower — and fans are not complaining.

On Tuesday, March 11, the famed rapper appeared to tease a new single while dancing in France during Paris Fashion Week in a rather revealing ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement
ice spice thick again flashes butt eiffel tower paris fashion week
Source: @icespice/Instagram

The rapper recently flashed her butt in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thick again ❤️," Ice Spice captioned the clip — which featured fresh lyrics from the "Princess Diana" rapper, as she wore a skirt that barely covered her bum and a cleavage-baring, cropped, long-sleeved jacket that she wore only partially zipped.

The 25-year-old proudly let her behind be exposed while giving it a slight grab with her hand and continuing to lip-sync along to her unreleased tune.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @icespice/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"She got thin but she wanna get thick again/ Shawty got back on her oats," Ice Spice raps in the song. "He stay on my body it's hard to get rid of him/ He know that I like him the most/ He takin' me out and he's spendin' a lot/ I be in Louis and 'Lenci a lot."

The verse appeared to be a dig at haters criticizing the award-winning artist online due to her recent weight loss, with some harsh critics claiming she looked better before shedding a few pounds.

Article continues below advertisement
ice spice thick again flashes butt eiffel tower paris fashion week
Source: @icespice/Instagram

Ice Spice teased new music while at Paris Fashion Week.

MORE ON:
Paris Fashion Week

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

After uploading the video, Ice Spice was flooded with reactions from fans in the comments section of her post.

"SHE GOT THICK AGAIN NOW EVERYBODY IS A FAN AGAIN 😂😂," one person pointed out regarding the switch-up in support of the "Barbie World" hitmaker, as a second individual stated, "Baddest in the game! I keep tryna tell y'all 😍."

Article continues below advertisement
ice spice thick again flashes butt eiffel tower paris fashion week
Source: @icespice/Instagram

Ice Spice's lyrics appeared to be in response to recent buzz about her weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

"🥹 bae, they weren’t with you since day 1, stop playing 💚," a third follower declared, while a fourth excited admirer exclaimed: "YASSSSS NEW MUSIC OMG FINALLY."

Meanwhile, a few celebrities hyped Ice Spice up, with Emily Ratajkowski telling the Bronx native she's "always perfect tho," while Paris Hilton declared the "Did It First" rapper was "sliving 🔥🔥."

Article continues below advertisement
ice spice thick again flashes butt eiffel tower paris fashion week
Source: @icespice/Instagram

Ice Spice previously slammed haters accusing her of taking Ozempic.

Ice Spice has been candid in recent months about her fitness journey — and was quick to call out "lazy a-- b-----" via X Spaces after trolls were accusing her of taking some sort of weight-loss drug.

"B----, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic," she quipped on the social media platform at the time. "That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy a-- b-----never heard of a gym? It’s called a gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the h---? Maybe if I was sitting home all f------ day, it’d be easier to stay big."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.