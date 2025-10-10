or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Martha Stewart
OK LogoNEWS

'Icon' Martha Stewart Leaves Fans Stunned With Her Glamorous Makeover: 'Wow'

martha stewart stuns fans with glamorous makeover
Source: MEGA;@marthastewart48/Instagram

Martha Stewart wowed fans with a stunning new selfie, showing off her Hollywood-inspired makeover.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 7:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart is looking good as ever after her makeover!

The 84-year-old lifestyle queen turned heads on Instagram after sharing a stunning selfie with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Daisy Toye. Stewart rocked a voluminous blonde blowout and glowing glam that fans couldn’t get enough of.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Martha Stewart looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram

Martha Stewart looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the snap, the Martha star looked effortlessly chic in a tan zip-up jacket, showing off soft waves and radiant nude makeup.

“Hollywood glamour personified!!!” she wrote in the caption. “@chrisappleton1 and @daisybeautytoye did a number on me that actually very naturally (with just a few hair extensions and some beauty products extraordinaire) made me look and feel like a movie star! I have to look like this because of the job I am here to do!”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans immediately filled the comments section with admiration.

One follower gushed, “Gorgeous! I don’t know how anyone can hate on Martha. She is an icon and is beyond beautiful!!!!!! 😍.”

Another added, “Wow 🤩.”

A third exclaimed, “Good Lord!

Someone else chimed in, writing, “Love the hair!! But I like the real Martha face better.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Martha Stewart shared her secret: only post good pictures.
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram

Martha Stewart shared her secret: only post good pictures.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The post comes after Stewart appeared on Today With Jenna & Friends, where she admitted her recent Instagram thirst traps have been getting plenty of attention.

When Jenna Bush Hager asked, “Who [has] slid into your DMs?” Stewart didn’t miss a beat.

“Lots of people,” she replied, with a smile.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, she made it clear she’s “not dating anybody special” right now.

“But I have lots of friends, and my friends keep me happy,” she added with a laugh.

Since her viral poolside selfie back in 2020, Stewart’s been blessing her followers with a steady stream of confident and glamorous posts. And when it comes to her social media rulebook, she keeps it simple.

MORE ON:
Martha Stewart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Don't post ugly pictures of yourself — remember that," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The kitchen guru admitted she doesn’t want to look her age.
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram

The kitchen guru admitted she doesn’t want to look her age.

Article continues below advertisement

For Stewart, Instagram is “a very fun vehicle” and “a daily diary of my own existence.”

While Stewart hasn’t directly addressed every plastic surgery rumor, she opened up about her skincare routine and treatments in a 2024 episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast” with dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin.

Article continues below advertisement

“Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet,” she said. “So many comments are about my facelift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Martha' star is known for her iconic Instagram thirst traps.
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram

The 'Martha' star is known for her iconic Instagram thirst traps.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Belkin shared that Stewart had cheek fillers and “muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.”

He also noted that she’s done a few noninvasive treatments.

“We’ve done a little bit of skin tightening on you,” he said. “We’ve done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound-based skin tightening that works."

Stewart, meanwhile, is honest about her goals when it comes to aging gracefully.

"I don't want to look my age at all. And that's why I really work hard at it," she admitted.

“My dad was a gorgeous man with very good skin. So was mom. She was fantastic until she was 93 years old. My hope is that unless I kill myself with too much hard work, I will probably survive very nicely for a long time,” the cookbook author explained.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.