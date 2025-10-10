'Icon' Martha Stewart Leaves Fans Stunned With Her Glamorous Makeover: 'Wow'

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart is looking good as ever after her makeover! The 84-year-old lifestyle queen turned heads on Instagram after sharing a stunning selfie with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Daisy Toye. Stewart rocked a voluminous blonde blowout and glowing glam that fans couldn’t get enough of.

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

In the snap, the Martha star looked effortlessly chic in a tan zip-up jacket, showing off soft waves and radiant nude makeup. “Hollywood glamour personified!!!” she wrote in the caption. “@chrisappleton1 and @daisybeautytoye did a number on me that actually very naturally (with just a few hair extensions and some beauty products extraordinaire) made me look and feel like a movie star! I have to look like this because of the job I am here to do!”

Fans immediately filled the comments section with admiration. One follower gushed, “Gorgeous! I don’t know how anyone can hate on Martha. She is an icon and is beyond beautiful!!!!!! 😍.” Another added, “Wow 🤩.” A third exclaimed, “Good Lord!” Someone else chimed in, writing, “Love the hair!! But I like the real Martha face better.”

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart shared her secret: only post good pictures.

Still, she made it clear she’s “not dating anybody special” right now. “But I have lots of friends, and my friends keep me happy,” she added with a laugh. Since her viral poolside selfie back in 2020, Stewart’s been blessing her followers with a steady stream of confident and glamorous posts. And when it comes to her social media rulebook, she keeps it simple.

"Don't post ugly pictures of yourself — remember that," she said.

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram The kitchen guru admitted she doesn’t want to look her age.

For Stewart, Instagram is “a very fun vehicle” and “a daily diary of my own existence.” While Stewart hasn’t directly addressed every plastic surgery rumor, she opened up about her skincare routine and treatments in a 2024 episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast” with dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin.

“Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet,” she said. “So many comments are about my facelift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.”

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram The 'Martha' star is known for her iconic Instagram thirst traps.

Dr. Belkin shared that Stewart had cheek fillers and “muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.” He also noted that she’s done a few noninvasive treatments. “We’ve done a little bit of skin tightening on you,” he said. “We’ve done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound-based skin tightening that works."