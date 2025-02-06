Makeup-Free Martha Stewart, 83, Shows Off Her 'Superb' Hairstyle After Getting Her Locks Cut and Colored: Photo
Martha Stewart is looking as good as ever after a trip to the hair salon!
On the night of Wednesday, February 5, the chef shared a bare-faced selfie to her Instagram Story to show off her fresh 'do.
"Color by @parvinklein, superb haircut by Katsu at the elegant salon of @julienfarel in the Regency hotel," she captioned the shot, which showed the stylists in back of her as Stewart, 83, looked in the mirror.
Last year, the cookbook author addressed speculation she achieved her youthful look from plastic surgery.
"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet," she noted on an episode of her podcast. "So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."
The star's dermatologist revealed Stewart has received muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline in addition to getting cheek filler.
"I don't even know what I've had," the mom-of-one admitted, to which the doctor replied, "We've done a little bit of skin tightening on you."
"We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago," the expert continued. "We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works."
"I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age at all," she confessed before quipping, "And that's why I really work hard at it."
Stewart became an Instagram sensation overnight in 2020 when she began uploading flawless thirst traps, something she's proud of and refuses to be age-shamed about.
"It's a good example for others, actually. I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around," she explained in an interview of working the camera.
"If you have good skincare, you can have beautiful skin. And it doesn't have to cost a fortune, you just have to do it," she noted of her flawless appearance.
The TV star also does Pilates three times a week and indulges in self-care routines like getting a message.
"These are all things I just do to keep feeling good," she shared of staying happy and healthy.