10 MTV Shows You Probably Forgot About — From 'A Double Shot at Love' to 'Making the Band'
A Double Shot at Love
MTV's A Double Shot at Love, also known as A Double Shot at Love with the Ikki Twins, aired for eight episodes from December 2008 to February 2009. The reality dating game show featured the identical twins, Erica "Rikki" Mongeon and Victoria "Vikki" Mongeon, and their journey to find love.
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
How Far Is Tattoo Far? tested relationships by having friends or family members design a tattoo for their loved ones. The inks were only revealed at the end of each episode, keeping the viewers engaged.
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
In 2019, Lindsay Lohan launched her MTV show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, chronicling the lives of her new Beach Club employees. It only lasted for one season.
Making the Band
Overseen by controversial rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, Making the Band paved the way for several groups, including Danity Kane, Day26 and O-Town. The show aired for 12 seasons.
Meet the Barkers
Travis Barker shared a glimpse of his married life with his then-wife, Shanna Moakler, in the MTV show Meet the Barkers. It explored their journey as a married couple who began navigating parenthood together.
Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica
Following their 2002 wedding, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson shared their love story through the TV series Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica. Their domestic bliss ended months after the show aired the last episode as Simpson filed for divorce in 2005.
They finalized the split in 2006.
Catfish: The TV Show
Couples who had only interacted online finally had the chance to meet face-to-face on Catfish: The TV Show. Unfortunately, some relationships ended after discovering the true identities of their online lovers.
Parental Control
Parental Control featured parents who interfered with their children's relationships and made them choose from their selected prospects instead. Although they watched the dates of their kids, things ended differently sometimes.
Punk'd
Ashton Kutcher's Punk'd featured celebrities who got pranked by the host and his crew. Some stars also became his accomplices in creating unforgettable and cringe-worthy situations!
Room Raiders
Famous dating-themed MTV show Room Raiders saw contestants being kidnapped before their potential dates chose between them based on what they found in their bedrooms. Each episode offered hilarious parts, as raiders usually found unexpected belongings that could reveal something about the participants' personalities.