or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > MTV
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 MTV Shows You Probably Forgot About — From 'A Double Shot at Love' to 'Making the Band'

mtv shows you probably forgot about
Source: MEGA; MTV UK/YouTube

From 'Making the Band' to 'Punk'd,' here are some shows you probably forgot aired on MTV.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A Double Shot at Love

a double shot at love
Source: MEGA

MTV's A Double Shot at Love, also known as A Double Shot at Love with the Ikki Twins, aired for eight episodes from December 2008 to February 2009. The reality dating game show featured the identical twins, Erica "Rikki" Mongeon and Victoria "Vikki" Mongeon, and their journey to find love.

Article continues below advertisement

How Far Is Tattoo Far?

how far is tattoo far
Source: MTV/YouTube

How Far Is Tattoo Far? tested relationships by having friends or family members design a tattoo for their loved ones. The inks were only revealed at the end of each episode, keeping the viewers engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

lindsay lohans beach club
Source: MTV/YouTube

In 2019, Lindsay Lohan launched her MTV show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, chronicling the lives of her new Beach Club employees. It only lasted for one season.

Article continues below advertisement

Making the Band

making the band
Source: MEGA

Overseen by controversial rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, Making the Band paved the way for several groups, including Danity Kane, Day26 and O-Town. The show aired for 12 seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Meet the Barkers

meet the barkers
Source: Meet the Barkers

Travis Barker shared a glimpse of his married life with his then-wife, Shanna Moakler, in the MTV show Meet the Barkers. It explored their journey as a married couple who began navigating parenthood together.

MORE ON:
MTV

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica

newlyweds nick jessica
Source: MEGA

Following their 2002 wedding, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson shared their love story through the TV series Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica. Their domestic bliss ended months after the show aired the last episode as Simpson filed for divorce in 2005.

They finalized the split in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Catfish: The TV Show

catfish the tv show
Source: MTV/YouTube

Couples who had only interacted online finally had the chance to meet face-to-face on Catfish: The TV Show. Unfortunately, some relationships ended after discovering the true identities of their online lovers.

Article continues below advertisement

Parental Control

parental control
Source: MTV Vault/YouTube

Parental Control featured parents who interfered with their children's relationships and made them choose from their selected prospects instead. Although they watched the dates of their kids, things ended differently sometimes.

Article continues below advertisement

Punk'd

punkd
Source: MTV UK/YouTube

Ashton Kutcher's Punk'd featured celebrities who got pranked by the host and his crew. Some stars also became his accomplices in creating unforgettable and cringe-worthy situations!

Article continues below advertisement

Room Raiders

room raiders
Source: MTV Vault/YouTube

Famous dating-themed MTV show Room Raiders saw contestants being kidnapped before their potential dates chose between them based on what they found in their bedrooms. Each episode offered hilarious parts, as raiders usually found unexpected belongings that could reveal something about the participants' personalities.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.