OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sean Diddy Combs
PHOTOS

Every Celebrity Who Has Reacted to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal So Far: From Aubrey O'Day to 50 Cent and More

celebrities who have reacted to sean diddy combs scandal
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering following his arrest on September 16.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

50 Cent

cent
Source: MEGA

On September 16, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The embattled rap mogul pleaded not guilty in a New York City federal court.

50 Cent, as usual, joined the list of celebrities who immediately reacted to Combs' latest legal trouble.

“Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house," he captioned a photo alongside Drew Barrymore, seemingly referencing the “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” that Homeland Security found and seized from Combs' homes during a raid in March.

Aubrey O'Day

aubrey oday
Source: MEGA

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day, who has frequently lambasted Combs in the years after they worked together, appeared to have reacted to the arrest via her Instagram Story.

“The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me. Things are finally changing," she wrote.

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy

charlamagne tha god and dj envy
Source: MEGA

Speaking during a segment of "The Breakfast Club," Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy discussed Combs' arrest, with the latter commenting about the 54-year-old record producer's request for bail.

“The fact that he’s putting up $50 million — the fact that he’s putting up his family’s passports, his mom’s crib… the fact that if you look at his daughters… they don’t have a mom — they’re staying with a family friend — so yeah, I think he should get one,” said DJ Envy.

The next day, the Catfish: Trolls host said he could not “wrap” his mind around “someone having so much to lose and moving the way he was moving.”

Damon Dash

damon dash
Source: MEGA

In an Instagram Live, Damon Dash denied going to Combs' parties after photos showed him attending an event hosted by the Bad Boy Records founder, Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez.

“I went to one in the Hamptons about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that’s about it. But a lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?” he clarified.

Dawn Richard

dawn richard
Source: MEGA

Dawn Richard, who sued Combs for sexual abuse, released a statement to Us Weekly after the arrest.

“We applaud the grand jury’s new indictment of Sean Combs, which is strikingly similar to the federal complaint we filed last week on behalf of our brave client, Dawn Richard,” Richard's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said. “Given the brutal beating of Sean Combs’ girlfriend caught on video and the eight people who have now accused him of abuse in court filings, including Dawn, this arrest seems long overdue.”

Flavor Flav

flavor flav
Source: MEGA

Speaking with Sky News at the 2024 Black Music Action Coalition, Flavor Flav shared his thoughts about those who had been asking him about Combs.

“You know what? I’m gonna tell you. When anybody asks me my opinion on Diddy, you know what my opinion is? I have none," said the 65-year-old "Bring the Noise" rapper.

Foxy Brown

foxy brown
Source: MEGA

“S--- ’bout to really get crazy!!!” Foxy Brown wrote on her Instagram Story on September 17.

Ice Cube

ice cube
Source: MEGA

During a concert in Las Vegas on September 22, Ice Cube told his fans he had no connection to Combs.

“Me and W.C. ain’t never been to a Diddy party,” he told the crowd. “You ain’t gotta worry about us on those m------------ tapes.”

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Jemele Hill

jemele hill
Source: MEGA

On X, Jemele Hill delivered a powerful message about Black women following Combs' arrest.

“I know everybody is going to get these jokes off about Diddy, and by extension R. Kelly, but think of the numerous Black women whose lives were ruined by these horrendous people,” said Hill. “The narrative is not, another Black man got taken down — cause this ain’t got s--- to do with Black men as a whole. The narrative is, thank God these women are finally getting the justice they deserve.”

Katt Williams

katt williams
Source: MEGA

Katt Williams posted on his Instagram Story, writing, “Diddy about to snitch on everybody."

Kesha

kesha
Source: MEGA

Kesha dropped an epic TikTok video that featured her Combs diss track "TiK ToK."

"Wake up in the mornin’ like, ‘F--- P. Diddy,'" the song played as the "Blah Blah Blah" singer held her middle finger up.

LL Cool J

ll cool j
Source: MEGA

“I feel for his children. The rest, I can’t speak on. That’s what we got a court system for. But I feel for his kids," LL Cool J told Sky News during the 2024 Black Music Action Coalition.

Ray J

ray j
Source: MEGA

In a recent interview, Ray J confessed to attending past parties thrown by Combs but clarified he never saw the Monster's Ball star doing the things he has since been accused of.

“We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” he said on CUOMO. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

Romeo Miller

romeo miller
Source: MEGA

On September 23, Romeo Miller shared his thoughts about Combs after the "Been Around the World" rapper was cuffed.

“Nobody’s perfect, but justice always comes around. So you have to do your best part when you know you messed up or effed up, try to make it right. God forgives all, but humans, it’s a little bit harder for us to forgive. … We all make the bed that we lay in," said Miller.

Serena Williams

serena williams
Source: MEGA

“And now I hope justice is finally served," Serena Williams replied to a post on Instagram.

Soulja Boy

soulja boy
Source: MEGA

“If Diddy ever tried me like any of these g-- rappers I would have killed his b---- a--,” Soulja Boy wrote on X.

