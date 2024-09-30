Every Celebrity Who Has Reacted to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal So Far: From Aubrey O'Day to 50 Cent and More

On September 16, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The embattled rap mogul pleaded not guilty in a New York City federal court.

50 Cent, as usual, joined the list of celebrities who immediately reacted to Combs' latest legal trouble.

“Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house," he captioned a photo alongside Drew Barrymore, seemingly referencing the “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” that Homeland Security found and seized from Combs' homes during a raid in March.