or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Bryan Kohberger
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Idaho Murder Victim Defended After Police Include Her Vibrator in Newly Released Crime Scene Photos: 'They Are So Foul for That'

split photo of bryan kohberger and kaylee goncalves
Source: mega; @kayleegoncalves/instagram

Bryan Kohberger murdered Kaylee Goncalves and three other University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Newly released crime scene photos from the 2022 University of Idaho student murders included a victim's vibrator, and some people on social media are outraged over the images being released to the public.

Among the thousands of pictures in the photo dump unveiled by Idaho State Police on Tuesday, January 20, is one shot from Kaylee Goncalves' room that shows a bright pink silicone device in a basket along with other items, including a Coach wristlet.

People are now criticizing the police for not omitting the photo or redacting it to protect her privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

'Their Privacy Was Invaded'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Social media users are outraged that Kaylee Goncalves' vibrator was shown in crime scene photos.
Source: Idaho State Police

Social media users are outraged that Kaylee Goncalves' vibrator was shown in crime scene photos.

One person on Reddit wrote, "Bro [for real]? Her vibrator?? They are so foul for that, they could've at least put it under a pile of other stuff. They respected their privacy poorly."

Another echoed that sentiment, writing, "It’s so sad to think how much of their privacy was invaded. They should have blurred those out." A third chimed in, "They can't move anything, but they could've redacted it as it's a very personal item."

Article continues below advertisement

'They Document Everything as It Was Found'

image of Others pointed out that crime scene investigators are not allowed to move anything.
Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram

Others pointed out that crime scene investigators are not allowed to move anything.

Someone else commented, "I genuinely don’t understand the outrage here. It’s a crime scene, not a staged apartment tour. Investigators are not allowed to move, hide, rearrange, or tuck away personal items. They document everything exactly as it was found because that’s literally their job."

They added, "You’re okay consuming images of how these victims died, but suddenly drawing the line at a vibrator?"

Another person similarly wrote, "Agreed. I'm seeing people upset because a vibrator was shown. This is a brutal crime scene, by virtue of looking at the images, we are all trespassing into an outrageously intimate aspect of the victims' private lives."

MORE ON:
Bryan Kohberger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Were the Panty Shots Really Necessary?'

image of Kaylee Goncalves (second from left), Madison Mogen (second from right) and Xana Kernodle (far right) were murdered by Bryan Kohberger.
Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram

Kaylee Goncalves (second from left), Madison Mogen (second from right) and Xana Kernodle (far right) were murdered by Bryan Kohberger.

Others pointed out that some of the victims' underwear could be seen in a few photos.

"I’m not sure why we needed to see any of their underwear drawers," someone wrote, while another added, "Were the panty shots really necessary?"

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Slammed the Release

image of Kaylee Goncalves' family condemned the release of the crime scene photos on Tuesday, January 20.
Source: mega; @kayleegoncalves/instagram

Kaylee Goncalves' family condemned the release of the crime scene photos on Tuesday, January 20.

Goncalves' family spoke out against the release of the graphic crime scene photos on Tuesday, January 20, revealing they were barely given a "heads up" about the images being made available for public viewing.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote, "Please be kind & as difficult as it is, place yourself outside of yourself & consume the content as if it were your loved one. Your daughter, your sister, your son or brother. Murder isn’t entertainment & crime scene photos aren’t content."

Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death by Bryan Kohberger at their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

Kohberger is currently serving life in prison after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty in July 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.