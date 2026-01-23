TRUE CRIME NEWS Idaho Murder Victim Defended After Police Include Her Vibrator in Newly Released Crime Scene Photos: 'They Are So Foul for That' Source: mega; @kayleegoncalves/instagram Bryan Kohberger murdered Kaylee Goncalves and three other University of Idaho students in November 2022. Allie Fasanella Jan. 23 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Newly released crime scene photos from the 2022 University of Idaho student murders included a victim's vibrator, and some people on social media are outraged over the images being released to the public. Among the thousands of pictures in the photo dump unveiled by Idaho State Police on Tuesday, January 20, is one shot from Kaylee Goncalves' room that shows a bright pink silicone device in a basket along with other items, including a Coach wristlet. People are now criticizing the police for not omitting the photo or redacting it to protect her privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

'Their Privacy Was Invaded'

Source: Idaho State Police Social media users are outraged that Kaylee Goncalves' vibrator was shown in crime scene photos.

One person on Reddit wrote, "Bro [for real]? Her vibrator?? They are so foul for that, they could've at least put it under a pile of other stuff. They respected their privacy poorly." Another echoed that sentiment, writing, "It’s so sad to think how much of their privacy was invaded. They should have blurred those out." A third chimed in, "They can't move anything, but they could've redacted it as it's a very personal item."

Article continues below advertisement

'They Document Everything as It Was Found'

Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram Others pointed out that crime scene investigators are not allowed to move anything.

Someone else commented, "I genuinely don’t understand the outrage here. It’s a crime scene, not a staged apartment tour. Investigators are not allowed to move, hide, rearrange, or tuck away personal items. They document everything exactly as it was found because that’s literally their job." They added, "You’re okay consuming images of how these victims died, but suddenly drawing the line at a vibrator?" Another person similarly wrote, "Agreed. I'm seeing people upset because a vibrator was shown. This is a brutal crime scene, by virtue of looking at the images, we are all trespassing into an outrageously intimate aspect of the victims' private lives."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Were the Panty Shots Really Necessary?'

Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram Kaylee Goncalves (second from left), Madison Mogen (second from right) and Xana Kernodle (far right) were murdered by Bryan Kohberger.

Others pointed out that some of the victims' underwear could be seen in a few photos. "I’m not sure why we needed to see any of their underwear drawers," someone wrote, while another added, "Were the panty shots really necessary?"

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Slammed the Release

Source: mega; @kayleegoncalves/instagram Kaylee Goncalves' family condemned the release of the crime scene photos on Tuesday, January 20.