Bryan Kohberger Accepts Guilty Plea Deal for Brutal Murders of 4 Idaho College Students, Death Penalty Dropped
Bryan Kohberger will plead guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students in November 2022.
The prime suspect reportedly accepted a plea deal after being charged with four counts of murder and a burglary charge in connection to the brutal stabbings of Maddie Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Bryan Kohberger to Plead Guilty
A source revealed on Monday, June 30, that prosecutors offered to drop the death penalty in exchange for Kohberger pleading guilty to the murders and burglary charges.
As part of the deal, Kohberger, 30, has to agree to spend the rest of his live in prison without the possibility of parol and waive his right to appeal.
The official court hearing for the change of plea is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2. He had initially pleaded not guilty when charged with the crimes.
Murder Victim's Family Heartbroken by Plea Deal
After news broke about the plea deal, the family of Goncalves expressed heartbreak as they feel it prevented justice from truly being served for their late daughter.
“It’s true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support. #heartbroken #kayleejade4ever," the murder victim's loved ones said in a statement.
A letter was provided to one of the victims' families to inform them of the plea deal.
If Kohberger pleads guilty "as expected," his sentencing for life in prison without the possibility of parole will likely occur at the end of July. If for some reason he doesn't, the trial will resume its planned August start date.
"We cannot fathom the toll that this case has taken on your family," the message signed by Moscow Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson read. "This resolution is our sincere attempt to seek justice for your family. This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction appeals."
Ahead of the plea agreement, one of the murder victims' best friends Hunter Johnson had spoken out for the first time about the chilling moment he discovered the mutilated bodies of Kernodle and Chapin on the second floor of the Moscow home where the four students were killed.
"I was like, 'What is going on? Is this real?' Then you realize the gravity of what you just walked into. At that moment, you don't really realize what you walked into until you really look at it and process it," he told People.