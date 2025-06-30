Bryan Kohberger Accepts Guilty Plea Deal for Brutal Murders of 4 Idaho College Students, Death Penalty Dropped

A source revealed on Monday, June 30, that prosecutors offered to drop the death penalty in exchange for Kohberger pleading guilty to the murders and burglary charges.

As part of the deal, Kohberger, 30, has to agree to spend the rest of his live in prison without the possibility of parol and waive his right to appeal.

The official court hearing for the change of plea is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2. He had initially pleaded not guilty when charged with the crimes.