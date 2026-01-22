Gruesome Idaho Crime Scene Photos: Inside the Home Where Bryan Kohberger Murdered 4 College Students

Article continues below advertisement

In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, Bryan Kohberger snuck into the off-campus home of four University of Idaho students and brutally stabbed them to death with a KA-BAR knife. Kohberger, now 31, brutally murdered Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20. The college kids had enjoyed a night of partying the Saturday before, blissfully unaware that the criminology PhD student planned on taking their lives. It remains unclear whether he targeted the house or one of the women living in the house. Idaho State Police has now released horrifying crime scene photos almost four years after the murders. Warning: Graphic content below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The murder victims lived at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

Article continues below advertisement

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle lived at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, with two other roommates who were spared. The surviving roommates Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen were home at the time of the murders and heard noises like running, crying and Goncalves' dog barking. Mortensen, at one point, ran downstairs to Funke's room after opening her door and seeing Kohberger, as he left through the second-floor sliding door.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT One room can be seen with blood smeared on the floor.

Article continues below advertisement

It's believed that Kohberger entered the home through the aforementioned door at around 4 a.m. and went upstairs first, where he killed Goncalves and Mogen, who were in the same bed in the latter's room. It's been reported that while Mogen was asleep at the time, while Goncalves was either asleep and woke up or was not yet sleeping. Reports revealed Kohberger left her face "disfigured" and stabbed her so many times that even Mortensen could not identify her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were in the same bed together.

Article continues below advertisement

Kohberger is then said to have encountered Kernodle, who had placed a DoorDash order, and chased her down the stairs and into her room, where she fought for her life. Sergeant Shaine Gunderson wrote in his report that "it was obvious an intense struggle had occurred" between Kernodle and her killer. Gunderson noted in his incident report that she was the sole victim who was not found in her bed and that "there was blood cast-off on the walls in various places, including above Xana's body."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Blood can be seen on the sheets and covering the wall.

Article continues below advertisement

Mortensen recalled hearing what sounded like a struggle and an unfamiliar man's voice say: "You're gonna be fine. I'm gonna help you." As for Kernodle's boyfriend, Chapin, he was also in the room at the time. It's thought that he was asleep at the time as he was discovered in Kernodle's bed with a blanket pulled up to his midsection.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Blood even covered a cellphone.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been reported that Kohberger left the knife sheath behind on Mogen's bed because Kernodle interrupted him. Kernodle's autopsy report revealed that she had more than 50 stab wounds covering her body, which were "mostly defensive." A friend of Kohberger's later told police that he had scratches all over his face and knuckles around the time of the murders.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Bryan Kohberger left a knife sheath behind.

Article continues below advertisement

It's thought that Kohberger initially only intended on killing either Mogen or Goncalves, or both, but that Kernodle and Chapin were collateral damage. Per a report prosecutor Bill Thompson believed that Kohberger drove back to the scene of the crime at around 9 a.m., allegedly to see if he could retrieve the knife sheath. He then went home and took a bizarre selfie that showed him giving the camera a thumbs up.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT The knife sheath was left next to Madison Mogen's body.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from the knife sheath, cameras caught the make and model of Kohberger's car lurking outside the house around the time of the murders. Crime scene investigators also discovered a Vans shoe print outside of Mortensen's bedroom door.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Bryan Kohberger left a Vans shoe print outside Dylan Mortensen door.

Article continues below advertisement

Kohberger was eventually arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania in December 2022. He is currently serving life in prison after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty in July 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Dylan Mortensen described the quadruple murder as 'a hollow vessel' in her victim impact statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Mortensen described the quadruple murder as "a hollow vessel" in her victim impact statement following his plea deal. "He is a hollow vessel. Something less than human. A body without empathy or remorse," she told the court. "He chose destruction, he chose evil. He feels nothing. He tried to take everything from me." Kohberger showed no emotion during her remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT 'Because of him, four beautiful, genuine, compassionate people were taken from this world,' she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Mortensen explained how the murders still impact her daily life years later. “I made escape plans everywhere I went. If something happens, how do I get out? What can I use to defend myself?” she said. "All I can do is scream, because the emotional pain and the grief is too much to handle." "Because of him, four beautiful, genuine, compassionate people were taken from this world for no reason," she continued. "He didn't just take their lives, he took their light that carried into every room."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT The victims' families have filed a lawsuit against Bryan Kohberger's university, alleging the murders were 'preventable.'

Article continues below advertisement

It was revealed earlier this month that the families filed a lawsuit against Washington State University, alleging the brutal killings were preventable. The lawsuit claimed the murders "should not and would not have occurred if WSU had acted appropriately" in response to complaints and concerns about Kohberger's "inappropriate, predatory and menacing behavior."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.