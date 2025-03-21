Shocking Interview: Iggy Azalea Claims Kanye West Asked About Size of Her Ex's Manhood and Made Other Sexual Comments During 'Weird' 2012 Meeting
Iggy Azalea is spilling the tea on Kanye West after she slammed him for trying to drag her child into his drama.
According to a report, during a Kick livestream on Wednesday, March 20, the mom-of-one revealed the inappropriate comments the Yeezy designer allegedly made during a 2012 business meeting.
Azalea, 34, revealed the rapper, 47, shockingly told her face to face that he loves to look at photos of her in the morning.
"He was like, ‘Yeah, I j--- o-- to them,’" she shared.
The sexual remarks didn't stop there, as the blonde beauty claimed the dad-of-four inquired about her then-boyfriend's manhood.
"He was like, ‘But, you’ve got a boyfriend, right?' So, I was like, ‘Yeah, I have a boyfriend,'" she recalled. "He was like, ‘How big is his d---?’"
"Not kidding you. My face must have been like, 'what the f---.' He was like, 'You don’t got to tell me. You don’t got to tell me. I know it’s big,'" the "Fancy" vocalist continued. "Bruh, why are you asking about other men’s d---? Weird of you."
West allegedly told her she should allow her then-boyfriend to sleep with other women.
"He was like, ‘You gotta let your boyfriend f--- as many different girls as he can because if you’ve got a big d---, then it’s his God-given right to f--- as many women,’" she said.
Since Azalea "really looked up to" the rapper in the music industry, the meeting "threw [her] off."
As OK! reported, West infuriated Azalea when he mentioned her and ex Playboi Carti's son, Onyx, 4, and asked if he could feature the tot on his song since Playboi Carti asked for West and Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 11, to be on one of his.
West was angry over his request since Kardashian, 44, recently tried to prevent her former husband from including North on a track with himself and imprisoned star Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55.
“Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this," Azalea tweeted at him.
"At the end of the day, Jordan [Playboi Carti] has other children (less famous… Does it matter?) but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with," she stated. "Does he read it? No. He’s a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (s-----) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?"
Sports Keeda reported on Azalea's comments about her 2012 meeting with West.