Shocking Interview: Iggy Azalea Claims Kanye West Asked About Size of Her Ex's Manhood and Made Other Sexual Comments During 'Weird' 2012 Meeting

The sexual remarks didn't stop there, as the blonde beauty claimed the dad-of-four inquired about her then-boyfriend's manhood.

"He was like, ‘But, you’ve got a boyfriend, right?' So, I was like, ‘Yeah, I have a boyfriend,'" she recalled. "He was like, ‘How big is his d---?’"

"Not kidding you. My face must have been like, 'what the f---.' He was like, 'You don’t got to tell me. You don’t got to tell me. I know it’s big,'" the "Fancy" vocalist continued. "Bruh, why are you asking about other men’s d---? Weird of you."