'Amend It or I'm Going to War': Kanye West Fires Back at Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Ahead of Rapper Releasing New Song Featuring Daughter North and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Kanye West is prepared to go at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over a new song she tried to block from coming out, as it features his daughter North West and the currently incarcerated Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The controversial rapper debuted the track entitled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine” on social media platform X on March 15.
"I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man," the song — which his son King is featured on — begins with Sean telling Kanye. "Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."
"Absolutely, I love you so much man," Kanye replies. "You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?" In addition to the track, Kayne shared a text message conversation with Kim, documenting them arguing over their daughter’s involvement in the song, specifically because Sean — who has multitudes of sexual assault and s-- trafficking allegations currently against him — is on it.
“I’m never speaking with you again,” Kanye told his ex-wife. She said she asked him if she could trademark North’s name, to which he agreed to, and that when their daughter turns 18, it goes to her. “So stop,” Kim continued. “I sent paper work [sic] over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them.” The “Monster” hitmaker didn’t back down, telling Kim to “amend it” or he’s going to go “to war.” He also warned her that neither of them will “recover from the public fallout.”
“You’re going to have to kill me,” he added.
Aside from things pertaining to the song, Kanye took to X to post more controversial messages. In one, he shared his new album cover is allegedly a black background with a red swastika. He also claimed his famous Sunday Service has a new logo — the symbol for the “SS,” a.k.a. the Schutzstaffel, Adolf Hilter’s Nazi military organization
“What’s more hateful the content or using the swastikas symbol that originally meant well being,” Kanye wrote on X. He also went on his about his four children, whom he's pictured with. “I don’t want to just ‘see’ my kids. I need to raise them. I need to have say so of wear [sic] they go to school and who their friends are and whos houses they sleep over weather [sic] my daughters wear lipstick and perfume. All these rights have been taken from me by the Kardashian mob, Hulu and Disney and the bigger agenda to use the selectively bred Black children to be platforms to influence Black people," he said.
He said “seeing” his kids is “like visitation,” as he feels like he's “in prison.”
“I don’t care if I live or die or if I’m in jail or free and I especially don’t care about whatever these p---- a-- celebrities got to say that are slaves to the Jews,” he added.