Il Divo's Steven Labrie and David Miller Reveal What Goes Into Their Creative Process

"It's not like back in the day when they did 'We Are the World [and] got everybody all into one room and everyone just started bringing their artistry," Miller says of how it all came together. "Things are so technologically savvy that everyone can basically get onto a Zoom call and there's certain technological interface where the studio you are at connects to the studio that the producer's in."

However, the foursome did their production all together. "The four of us spent a lot of time in the studio recording," Labrie adds. "The way that we work, we do a lot of improvisation. As in, we don't have someone telling us what to do. We kind of think in the song as 'How is this going to fit best? How's it going to build? Who should start?'"