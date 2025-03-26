Il Divo's Steven Labrie and David Miller Reveal What Goes Into Their Creative Process
Labrie and Miller chat exclusively with OK! about why their work has made such a global impact, the collaboration process and their latest single "Oh What a Dream We Had" that is linked to a cause close to their hearts.
"The purpose of music is to find emotional and residential connection," Miller explains. "We're known for our harmonic integration and how our voices stand out and shine on their own — but how they also cooperate in those moment that kind of lift the song to another place."
"We train all of our lives to be singers and it's always been our dream. We found a passion in it as young people," Labrie adds. "Then you get to some point where you have the luxury of being able to perform on stage for people and sing music that you love. That's amazing. Music has this power that it's something bigger than yourself."
During the process of producing their new charity song, the group collaborated with the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Billy Idol, who are featured on the track in support of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
"It's not like back in the day when they did 'We Are the World [and] got everybody all into one room and everyone just started bringing their artistry," Miller says of how it all came together. "Things are so technologically savvy that everyone can basically get onto a Zoom call and there's certain technological interface where the studio you are at connects to the studio that the producer's in."
However, the foursome did their production all together. "The four of us spent a lot of time in the studio recording," Labrie adds. "The way that we work, we do a lot of improvisation. As in, we don't have someone telling us what to do. We kind of think in the song as 'How is this going to fit best? How's it going to build? Who should start?'"
No matter the magic they make in the studio, the group is continuously grateful to see how their work affects their fans. "Honestly, every single night when you get on the stage, the curtain goes up and you go out and you see the smiles on these people's faces," Miller explains. "Right now, we are doing something that is affecting people's lives for the better — and every single night is a magic moment for us."