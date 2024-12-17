or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Simpson Rocks Skimpy Outfit While Recording New Music in Nashville as Eric Johnson Split Rumors Swirl: Photo

jessica simpson recording studio
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson turned heads in a daring outfit while recording new music in Nashville amid split rumors.

By:

Dec. 17 2024, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jessica Simpson might be ready to tell all soon.

On Monday, December 16, the 44-year-old blonde beauty stunned in a new snapshot, which featured her in the recording studio as she gears up for her first album release since 2008 — amid rumors she and her, husband, Eric Johnson, are on the rocks.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Simpson perfectly blended bold and glam as she rocked a black blazer over a silky white satin crop top and mini skirt set, paired with daring lace-up fishnet tights.

She finished off the edgy look with black embroidered cowboy boots, smokey eye shadow and nude lipstick.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul,” she wrote via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson red coat
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson's cryptic post about her new album sparked divorce rumors with husband Eric Johnson.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans flooded the comments about her return to the music industry.

“Irresistible 2.0 😍😍,” one fan gushed, while another chimed in, “We can’t wait either !!! We ready."

Article continues below advertisement

“I cant wait to hear your beautiful and natural voice range again, I know you will rock back on stage @jessicasimpson please do your hit songs, memoir songs and other ones that deserved (but were never released as) to be singles too😍 You look astonishing ❤️,” a third wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson marriage problems
Source: MEGA

The 'Irresistible' singer may have called it quits with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

However, many users couldn't help but comment on how different she looked compared to before.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Is Jessica in the photo?” one person asked, while another commented, “Nooo. I don’t recognize you 😢.”

“That’s not even Jessica Simpson. Smh,” someone claimed, while another wrote, “This lady doesn’t even have the chin dimple.”

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Simpson has hinted at her return to music.

Last month, she shared another carousel of photos, writing, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🤍🖤.”

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson sultry
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson hinted at releasing a new album in prior social media posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans think the cryptic post hinted at trouble in her marriage to Johnson, whom she’s been with since 2014.

“Where is Eric? Are y’all still married?” one follower questioned, while another asked, “Are you talking about your husband?”

“Cryptic much?” a third wrote, while a fourth speculated, “I am guessing she is divorced because she has been cryptic for months. Amazing no one can stay with a spouse for better or worse. So sad…”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, a source claimed that Simpson has been grappling with the future of her relationship with Johnson.

"Jessica hasn’t made any decisions," the insider told a news outlet. "She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson family
Source: MEGA

The couple shares three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple shares three kids — daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 11.

Ending her 10-year marriage is not something Simpson "really" wants "to do," the insider noted.

“Her divorce from Nick [Lachey] was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse,” the source added, referring to her first marriage, which lasted from 2002 to 2006.

Life & Style talked to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.