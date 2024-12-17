Jessica Simpson Rocks Skimpy Outfit While Recording New Music in Nashville as Eric Johnson Split Rumors Swirl: Photo
Jessica Simpson might be ready to tell all soon.
On Monday, December 16, the 44-year-old blonde beauty stunned in a new snapshot, which featured her in the recording studio as she gears up for her first album release since 2008 — amid rumors she and her, husband, Eric Johnson, are on the rocks.
Simpson perfectly blended bold and glam as she rocked a black blazer over a silky white satin crop top and mini skirt set, paired with daring lace-up fishnet tights.
She finished off the edgy look with black embroidered cowboy boots, smokey eye shadow and nude lipstick.
"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul,” she wrote via Instagram.
Of course, fans flooded the comments about her return to the music industry.
“Irresistible 2.0 😍😍,” one fan gushed, while another chimed in, “We can’t wait either !!! We ready."
“I cant wait to hear your beautiful and natural voice range again, I know you will rock back on stage @jessicasimpson please do your hit songs, memoir songs and other ones that deserved (but were never released as) to be singles too😍 You look astonishing ❤️,” a third wrote.
However, many users couldn't help but comment on how different she looked compared to before.
- Jessica Simpson Says 'Eliminating Alcohol Was Like Eliminating Fear': 'I Don't Even Know That Person'
- Jessica Simpson Is Tired Of Constant 'Judgement & Incessant Nagging' After Recent Video Sparked Concern For The Pop Star
- Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album 'This Is Me...Now,' Singer Dedicates 1 Track To Husband Ben Affleck
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Is Jessica in the photo?” one person asked, while another commented, “Nooo. I don’t recognize you 😢.”
“That’s not even Jessica Simpson. Smh,” someone claimed, while another wrote, “This lady doesn’t even have the chin dimple.”
This isn’t the first time Simpson has hinted at her return to music.
Last month, she shared another carousel of photos, writing, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🤍🖤.”
Some fans think the cryptic post hinted at trouble in her marriage to Johnson, whom she’s been with since 2014.
“Where is Eric? Are y’all still married?” one follower questioned, while another asked, “Are you talking about your husband?”
“Cryptic much?” a third wrote, while a fourth speculated, “I am guessing she is divorced because she has been cryptic for months. Amazing no one can stay with a spouse for better or worse. So sad…”
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed that Simpson has been grappling with the future of her relationship with Johnson.
"Jessica hasn’t made any decisions," the insider told a news outlet. "She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce."
The couple shares three kids — daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 11.
Ending her 10-year marriage is not something Simpson "really" wants "to do," the insider noted.
“Her divorce from Nick [Lachey] was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse,” the source added, referring to her first marriage, which lasted from 2002 to 2006.
Life & Style talked to the source.