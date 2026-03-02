'I Hope You Aren't Drunk!': Ilhan Omar Goes Off on Nancy Mace as Feud Explodes

Article continues below advertisement

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) got into a highly personal social media spat following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in Operation Epic Fury, which resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This is the latest escalation in a series of public clashes between the two lawmakers. After reports of Khamenei’s death, Mace posted a message on X offering "thoughts and prayers" to Muslim Reps. Omar and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), implying they were mourning the slain leader — though neither women are from Iran nor have expressed support for the Middle Eastern government's agenda.

Neither Rep. Ilhan Omar Nor Rep. Rashida Tlaib Are Iranian

Source: MEGA Ilhan Omar responded to Nancy Mace on social media with a snarky comment.

Omar was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen in 2000, and Tlaib was born in the United States to Palestinian immigrants. Omar responded by telling Mace to "stay off social media when you are drunk." “I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice,” she snubbed. “Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us."

'I Hope You Aren't Drunk'

Source: MEGA Nancy Mace has been accused of substance abuse, though she's denied having a drinking problem.

“Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk. I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for yourself,” Omar added in reference to Ramadan, Islam's holiest month. Mace has previously denied having a drinking problem, stating she has hemochromatosis (a genetic condition involving iron overload) which makes alcohol consumption dangerous for her. The South Carolina congresswoman addressed the drinking rumors, saying on X, “I have a lifelong condition called hemochromatosis, a genetic disease where my body absorbs too much iron. I can only get rid of iron by bleeding it out. So I have a lot of phlebotomies. Any and all alcohol makes it worse. Mystery solved. Nancy Mace isn’t an alcoholic. Nor do I ‘imbibe.'”

'New York' Magazine's Explosive Expose on Nancy Mace Provoked the Rep's Retorts

Source: MEGA A salacious magazine article claimed Rep. Nancy Mace was a drunk.

These allegations came following an explosive New York magazine report titled, “Nancy Mace Is Not Okay,” which claimed she frequently directed her congressional staff to perform personal errands, including late-night alcohol runs. Former communications director Natalie Johnson claimed Mace drank so much that she required interns or junior staff to buy alcohol from "Congressional Liquor" during the workday so she could "imbibe during telephone town halls.” Mace has vehemently denied these claims, calling the profile a "defamatory" hit piece by the "establishment.”

Nancy Mace's Efforts to Censure Ilhan Omar Failed

Source: MEGA Rep. Nancy Mace tried to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her committee assignments after the death of Charlie Kirk.