'Brat' Nancy Mace Trashed by Republican Official Amid Vulgar Feud Over 'Delusional' Congresswoman's Airport Outburst

Rep. Nancy Mace was torn to shreds by her state's Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson amid an ongoing feud over her vulgar outburst at a Charleston airport back in October. Wilson didn't hold back while responding to the South Carolina congresswoman's Tuesday, December 9, appearance on CNN's The Source With Kaitlan Collins, in which she accused the conservative lawyer of orchestrating a "political hit job" by "falsifying" a November police report about her curse word-filled tirade and conspiring with airport police and the Transportation Security Administration. The attorney general, who later also appeared on Kaitlan Collins' news show, slammed Mace's claims as a "categorial lie" while insisting it was "delusional and crazy" for the U.S. representative to suggest he played a part in the situation.

Attorney General Alan Wilson Claims Nancy Mace 'Doesn't Care About Cops'

Source: CNN Attorney General Alan Wilson fired back at Nancy Mace's claims.

"This woman doesn’t care about cops," he told Collins after Mace was quoted in the police report calling officers "f------ idiots" and f------ incompetent." Wilson continued, "She doesn’t see them as public servants; she sees them as her servants. And that’s how she treats people. She’s an entitled brat." The attorney claimed Mace's rampage wasn't an isolated incident, alleging there's been a "handful" of times within the past year in which Mace lashed out at airport security.

Source: MEGA A police report was filed in November regarding Nancy Mace's vulgar airport outburst.

Wilson said Mace's behavior only became worse when airport employees' jobs were effected during the record-breaking 43-day government shutdown, which began on October 1. Specifically, TSA staffers were not being paid, causing protests and chaos for travelers across the country. "She cussed them out while she was not going to Congress. She was actually flying to Las Vegas," Wilson added, referring to the government shutdown causing the House of Representatives not to be in session. Mace and Wilson's heated feud comes ahead of South Carolina's 2026 gubernatorial election. Both individuals are reportedly itching for an endorsement from Donald Trump, though the president hasn't commented on the race thus far.

Nancy Mace Cursed Out Airport Police During Vulgar Tirade

Source: MEGA Nancy Mace defended her rampage but denied called cops 'idiots.'

The congresswoman's chances at winning the election were likely hurt by her airport incident, as she was accused of going ballistic while waiting for her security detail to escort her to her vehicle. Mace allegedly demanded special treatment because she's a "f------ representative." “I’m sick of your s---,” the report claimed Mace said, as police struggled to find her car after receiving incorrect details about her ride.

Source: MEGA Alan Wilson called Nancy Mace an 'entitled brat.'